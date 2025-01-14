Jones has to ‘find a way to be better’ for Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Seth Jones said he understood the frustration from the fans Monday after the Chicago Blackhawks defenseman made a costly turnover during a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames at United Center.

The Blackhawks (14-28-2), who are last in the NHL standings, have lost three in a row and four of their past five games. They’ve allowed at least four goals in each of the losses.

Jones, 30, signed an eight-year, $76 million contract ($9.5 million average annual value) with Chicago on July 28, 2021, five days after it acquired him from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“We’re obviously not putting the product on the ice that we want to, and I’ll gladly take the blame for that,” Jones said after practice Tuesday. “That’s what comes with the territory of the contract that I got, and I’m willing to stand in front of that.

“It’s unfortunate. The losing obviously doesn’t help any of that at all, and the position we’ve been in the last few years. But start with myself and we can always find a way to be better.”

The Blackhawks were on a five-minute power play when Jones’ no-look backhand in the neutral zone led to Flames center Yegor Sharangovich scoring a short-handed goal for a 5-2 lead at 13:38 of the second period.

“We had to find momentum on the five-minute power play, we score a goal (center Connor Bedard), and just a boneheaded play by me and it’s 5-2 and it feels out of reach again,” Jones said. “I destroyed the momentum there.

“Just try to make simple plays like we always talk about, find a way to string shifts and periods together.”