Blackhawks rally from down 4, defeat skidding Sharks in OT

Fabian Zetterlund had two goals and an assist, and Bordeleau scored twice for the Sharks (16-46-8), who have lost seven straight. Devin Cooley, playing his second NHL game, made 26 saves in his home debut.

"That was a huge opportunity for me, so it's really frustrating," Cooley said. "The guys played well in front of me and I definitely deserved the win, they deserved better. So, I'm going to do everything I can to continue to build off that and continue to work and improve so that, next time, I can be better for the guys in front of me."

Bordeleau gave San Jose a 1-0 lead at 3:53 of the first period when he tipped Zetterlund’s shot on the power play.

Bordeleau extended it to 2-0 at 10:17 on a wrist shot off a backhanded pass from Justin Bailey.

Zetterlund scored 16 seconds into the second period to make it 3-0 on a wrist shot from the blue line before making it 4-0 at 1:24 on the power play.

Donato cut it to 4-1 at 6:45 with a backhand, scoring past Cooley glove side.

"In a 4-0 game, you just need to get one and you start to feel better about yourself," Donato said. "And you get two and then you know you're back in the game."

Johnson made it 4-2 at 13:20 when Donato set him up from behind the net.

Jones cut it to 4-3 at 6:20 of the third period on a wrist shot through traffic.

"Give them credit, they were opportunistic for sure," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "Overall, I liked our game. But like I said, they were opportunistic and we got a little bit away from what we were doing early in the game to build the lead that we did."

NOTES: It was the fifth game in Blackhawks history that they won after trailing by four or more. ... Bordeleau is the fifth Sharks rookie in the past 10 years with a multigoal period. The others were Scott Reedy (April 19, 2022), Jonathan Dahlen (Oct. 19, 2021), Matt Nieto (Feb. 3, 2014) and Tomas Hertl (Oct. 8, 2013, and Oct. 5, 2013). ... Zetterlund scored twice in the opening 1:24 of the second period, the second-fastest two goals to start a period in Sharks history behind Brent Burns (43 seconds into the second period on Feb. 11, 2015).