Blackhawks at Predators projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (20-35-8) at PREDATORS (23-32-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Colton Dach -- Connor Bedard -- Frank Nazar
Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev
Landon Slaggert -- Nick Foligno -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Joe Veleno
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- Alec Martinez
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Jason Dickinson (high ankle sprain)
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Colton Sissons -- Jonathan Marchessault
Jakub Vrana -- Fedor Svechkov -- Cole Smith
Kiefer Bellows -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Marc Del Gaizo -- Spencer Stastney
Jordan Oesterle -- Justin Barron
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Andreas Englund
Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body), Michael Bunting (appendix surgery)
Status report
Soderblom could start after Knight made 36 saves in a 4-3 overtime win against the Utah Hockey Club on Friday. ... Veleno is expected to make his Blackhawks debut after being acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. … Vrana, who was claimed by the Predators on waivers from the Washington Capitals on Thursday, was on a line with Svechkov and Smith during the Predators morning skate Saturday.