Blackhawks at Predators projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (20-35-8) at PREDATORS (23-32-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Colton Dach -- Connor Bedard -- Frank Nazar

Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert -- Nick Foligno -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Joe Veleno

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Alec Martinez

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Jason Dickinson (high ankle sprain)

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Colton Sissons -- Jonathan Marchessault

Jakub Vrana -- Fedor Svechkov -- Cole Smith

Kiefer Bellows -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo -- Spencer Stastney

Jordan Oesterle -- Justin Barron

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Andreas Englund

Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body), Michael Bunting (appendix surgery)

Status report

Soderblom could start after Knight made 36 saves in a 4-3 overtime win against the Utah Hockey Club on Friday. ... Veleno is expected to make his Blackhawks debut after being acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. … Vrana, who was claimed by the Predators on waivers from the Washington Capitals on Thursday, was on a line with Svechkov and Smith during the Predators morning skate Saturday.

