Blackhawks at Predators

BLACKHAWKS (11-23-2) at PREDATORS (20-16-1)
8 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCH+
Blackhawks projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Colin Blackwell
Lukas Reichel -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Cole Guttman
Ryan Donato -- Brett Seney -- Boris Katchouk
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Jarred Tinordi -- Connor Murphy
Kevin Korchinski --Nikita Zaitsev
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Isaak Phillips, Reese Johnson
Injured: Seth Jones (shoulder), Joey Anderson (shoulder), Taylor Raddysh (groin), Tyler Johnson (foot), Andreas Athanasiou (groin)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Cole Smith -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Juuso Parssinen -- Colton Sissons -- Kiefer Sherwood
Yakov Trenin -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Cody Glass
Injured: Tyson Barrie (upper body)
Status report
Soderblom will start after Mrazek started the past three games. ... Tyler Johnson, a center, was placed on injured reserve Monday and Seney was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. … Saros is expected to make his seventh start in eight games. ... Lankinen will dress as the backup after missing three games because of an illness. ... The Predators returned goalie Yaroslav Askarov to Milwaukee of the AHL on Sunday.