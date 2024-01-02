Blackhawks at Predators

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (11-23-2) at PREDATORS (20-16-1)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCH+

Blackhawks projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Colin Blackwell

Lukas Reichel -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Cole Guttman 

Ryan Donato -- Brett Seney -- Boris Katchouk

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Jarred Tinordi -- Connor Murphy

Kevin Korchinski --Nikita Zaitsev

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Isaak Phillips, Reese Johnson

Injured: Seth Jones (shoulder), Joey Anderson (shoulder), Taylor Raddysh (groin), Tyler Johnson (foot), Andreas Athanasiou (groin)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Cole Smith -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Juuso Parssinen -- Colton Sissons -- Kiefer Sherwood

Yakov Trenin -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Cody Glass

Injured: Tyson Barrie (upper body)

Status report

Soderblom will start after Mrazek started the past three games. ... Tyler Johnson, a center, was placed on injured reserve Monday and Seney was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. … Saros is expected to make his seventh start in eight games. ... Lankinen will dress as the backup after missing three games because of an illness. ... The Predators returned goalie Yaroslav Askarov to Milwaukee of the AHL on Sunday.

Latest News

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
2024 IIHF WJC roundup Day 8, January 2, 2024

World Junior Championship roundup: Perreault leads United States into semifinals
NHL Buzz News and Notes January 2

NHL Buzz: Okposo week to week with lower-body injury for Sabres
World Junior Championship 2024 schedule results TV info

2024 World Junior Championship schedule
MacKinnon Matthews Hellebuyck name NHL 3 stars of month December 2023

MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Month for December
Kaprizov Gustavsson out week to week for Minnesota Wild

Kaprizov, Gustavsson each expected to be out week to week for Wild
Connor Bedard named NHL rookie of month December 2023

Bedard of Blackhawks named NHL Rookie of the Month for December
Wild Ryan Hartman fined for high sticking Jets Cole Perfetti

Hartman fined maximum for actions in Wild game
NHL betting odds for January 2 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 2
Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher program fan voting underway

Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher program fan voting underway
Bill Brownridge discusses art love of hockey in Q&A

Brownridge discusses art, love of hockey in Q&A with NHL.com
Toronto Maple Leafs optimistic entering 2024

Maple Leafs taking ‘step in the right direction’ heading into 2024
Joey Daccord Seattle Kraken goalie shutout MVP Winter Classic

Daccord shines for Kraken in 'magical' Winter Classic
Golden Knights struggles continue at Winter Classic

Slumping Golden Knights eyeing turnaround following Winter Classic loss
‘Surreal’ Winter Classic showcases Seattle passion for hockey

‘Surreal’ Winter Classic showcases Seattle’s passion for hockey
Vegas Golden Knights Seattle Kraken game recap Winter Classic January 1

Daccord has 1st shutout in Winter Classic history, Kraken top Golden Knights