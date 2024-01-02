Blackhawks at Predators

BLACKHAWKS (11-23-2) at PREDATORS (20-16-1)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCH+

Blackhawks projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Colin Blackwell

Lukas Reichel -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Cole Guttman

Ryan Donato -- Brett Seney -- Boris Katchouk

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Jarred Tinordi -- Connor Murphy

Kevin Korchinski --Nikita Zaitsev

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Isaak Phillips, Reese Johnson

Injured: Seth Jones (shoulder), Joey Anderson (shoulder), Taylor Raddysh (groin), Tyler Johnson (foot), Andreas Athanasiou (groin)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Cole Smith -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Juuso Parssinen -- Colton Sissons -- Kiefer Sherwood

Yakov Trenin -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Cody Glass

Injured: Tyson Barrie (upper body)

Status report

Soderblom will start after Mrazek started the past three games. ... Tyler Johnson, a center, was placed on injured reserve Monday and Seney was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. … Saros is expected to make his seventh start in eight games. ... Lankinen will dress as the backup after missing three games because of an illness. ... The Predators returned goalie Yaroslav Askarov to Milwaukee of the AHL on Sunday.