Blackhawks at Wild projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (12-20-2) at WILD (20-10-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Foligno -- Frank Nazar -- Ryan Donato

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Joey Anderson

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Louis Crevier, Philipp Kurashev

Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Ryan Hartman

Devin Shore -- Yakov Trenin -- Ben Jones

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Brendan Gaunce

Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not conduct a morning skate Monday. ... Gustavsson was first off the ice and is expected to start after missing four games with a lower-body injury. ... Trenin returns after missing five games with an upper-body injury. … Eriksson Ek skated with the Wild on Monday and is nearing a return, but the forward will miss his 10th straight game.

