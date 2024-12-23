Blackhawks at Wild projected lineups
Blackhawks projected lineup
Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Foligno -- Frank Nazar -- Ryan Donato
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Joey Anderson
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- TJ Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Louis Crevier, Philipp Kurashev
Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Ryan Hartman
Devin Shore -- Yakov Trenin -- Ben Jones
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Travis Dermott, Brendan Gaunce
Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body)
Status report
The Blackhawks did not conduct a morning skate Monday. ... Gustavsson was first off the ice and is expected to start after missing four games with a lower-body injury. ... Trenin returns after missing five games with an upper-body injury. … Eriksson Ek skated with the Wild on Monday and is nearing a return, but the forward will miss his 10th straight game.