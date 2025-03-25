Dickinson out rest of season for Blackhawks with wrist injury 

CHICAGO -- Jason Dickinson is out for the rest of the regular season for the Chicago Blackhawks because of a wrist injury.

The forward was injured during a scrum with St. Louis Blues forward Jake Neighbours in the first period of a 4-1 loss Saturday after Neighbours drove Blackhawks defenseman Alec Martinez into the boards.

“Yeah, he’s had some bad luck; he’s had some bad luck throughout the season missed extended time,” Chicago coach Anders Sorensen said Tuesday. “Penalty kill is one thing, but obviously we know in terms of shutting other teams’ top lines down he’s done a good job the last couple of years here.

“It’s a loss, but it's an opportunity for other players to step up here.”

Dickinson had 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 59 games for the Blackhawks this season while averaging 15:42 of ice time. He missed more than a month after sustaining a high left ankle sprain against the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 5.

The 29-year-old returned March 10, a 3-0 loss at the Colorado Avalanche. On March 18, after a 6-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken, Dickinson said he was frustrated with his play since returning from his ankle injury.

“OK, [I’m] not contributing, and it's driving me nuts,” he said. “I expect a lot more of myself, and it's increasingly frustrating feeling OK physically and good enough to go that I should be contributing a lot more than I have been.”

Dickinson has 155 points (68 goals, 87 assists) in 502 regular-season games with the Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks and Blackhawks, and nine points (five goals, four assists) in 40 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Sorensen also said Martinez is day to day because of an upper-body injury he sustained from the Neighbours hit. The 37-year-old has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 43 games and is averaging 18:45 of ice time.

Colton Dach will be out, “for a little bit too,” Sorensen said. The rookie forward went to the locker room late in the third period of a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on March 20 because of a left elbow injury.

Asked if Dach would also miss the rest of the season, Sorensen said, “No, not yet.”

Dach, 22, has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 25 games.

The Blackhawks (21-41-9), who were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss to the Kings, host the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS2).