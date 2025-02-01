Coach’s Challenge: CHI @ FLA – 5:28 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Chicago

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Florida

Explanation: Video review confirmed that the actions of Chicago’s Jason Dickinson caused Florida’s A.J. Greer to contact Petr Mrazek prior to Jonah Gadjovich’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Note 2 of Rule 38.11 (ii) which states, in part, that the goal should be allowed because “the attacking Player was pushed, shoved or fouled by the defending Player causing the attacking Player to come into contact with the goalkeeper.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge