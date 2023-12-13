McDavid, Oilers defeat Bedard, Blackhawks for 8th straight win

Edmonton captain pushes point streak to 10; Chicago rookie scores in 1st head-to-head matchup

Recap: Blackhawks @ Oilers 12.12.23

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid extended his point streak to 10 games with two assists for the Edmonton Oilers in their eighth straight win, 4-1 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place on Tuesday.

McDavid has 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) during his run.

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, scored for Chicago in his first game against McDavid, the top selection in 2015. The goal extended Bedard’s road point streak to 10 games (14 points; nine goals, five assists), the second-longest in NHL history by a player age 18 or younger behind Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (16 games, 2013-14).

Evan Bouchard extended his point streak to 12 games with two assists, Sam Gagner had a goal and an assist, and Stuart Skinner made 22 saves for the Oilers (13-12-1), who are on their longest winning streak since a franchise-record tying nine-game run to close the 2022-23 regular season.

Petr Mrazek made 25 saves for the Blackhawks (9-18-1), who have lost their past seven road games.

Bedard gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 3:21 of the first period with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle after a stretch pass from Alex Vlasic.

Nugent-Hopkins tied it 1-1 at 9:58. He took a pass off the left wing from McDavid and roofed a shot over Mrazek, extending McDavid’s and Bouchard’s point streaks.

Bouchard has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) during his 12-game point streak, which is tied with MacKinnon for the longest active run in the NHL.

Gagner gave Edmonton a 2-1 lead at 18:19, one-timing Derek Ryan’s feed from behind the net at the near post.

Draisaitl made it 3-1 at 13:22 of the second period when his attempted cross-ice feed from the right wing hit Chicago defenseman Nikita Zaitsev in front and trickled past Mrazek.

The Oilers outshot the Blackhawks 14-5 in the second.

Zach Hyman scored on a power play 43 seconds into the third period, redirecting McDavid’s feed for the 4-1 final.

