Hintz completes hat trick with 8 seconds left in OT, Stars top Blackhawks

Hintz scored on a shot from the slot off a pass from Jason Robertson. Tyler Johnson tied it 4-4 at 17:24 of the third period for Chicago on the power play, scoring on a rebound from the side of the net.

“We don’t want to give the puck to them so easy, and don’t want to force plays if it’s not there,” Hintz said. “It’s good to have the possession in [overtime]. You get more chances by that.”

Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn each had a goal and an assist, and Robertson had two assists for the Stars (21-9-4), who are 6-1-1 in their past eight games. Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves.

Dallas trailed 2-0 midway through the first period.

“We have shown we can come back from leads when we’re down in games,” Stars forward Wyatt Johnston said. “That’s one thing we’re happy with, we know we’re never out of the game. At the same time, we want to be playing with the lead a little bit more. I think for us it’s just staying patient with our game, sticking with what we know works. I think at the end of the day, it’s shown throughout the year that when we do those things, it’ll work out for us.”