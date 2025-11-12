Bedard surging for improved Blackhawks, eyeing Olympic spot with Canada

He is a big part of the League’s youth movement near the top of the scoring list. Bedard is tied for fourth in the NHL in points, one behind Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson (11 goals, 15 assists), who is also 20 and was picked right after Bedard in the 2023 draft.

Bedard is also one point behind 19-year-old San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (10 goals, 16 assists), a fellow native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, and the No. 1 pick by the Sharks in the 2024 NHL Draft.

“Him and I are good buddies, and I think that’s the funny part about it is, every time he gets a point or scores, I’m one of the happiest guys,” Bedard said of Celebrini. “I’m just excited for him. He’s doing so well and their team’s having success, which is the most important thing to him.”

The same holds true for Bedard. He’s obviously producing, but it’s more about how that benefits the Blackhawks, who have been more competitive this season. Bedard has played well throughout, even when held off the score sheet.

“From the beginning of the year, I thought he was playing just as good [then] and he wasn’t getting rewarded with some of the production; now the production’s there,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said.

“His game has continued to improve, but it’s not like he was a different player from one section to the next. He believes in himself and that can work you through some of those moments when you’re playing well but the production’s not there.”

Will Bedard’s productive start be enough for him to play for Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026? Each team’s 25-man roster will be announced in January, and Bedard said in late October he “would do anything” to play for his country. Doug Armstrong, Canada’s general manager, said Monday that Bedard and Celebrini have “got our attention.”

“But more importantly,” Armstrong said, “they’ve got other participants on Team Canada’s attention, the coach’s attention and hockey in general’s attention, which is great not only for Team Canada, it’s great for the game.”

Bedard said that was great to hear, but he’s trying not to think about the Olympics too much, at least not now.

“It's a ways away, and I’ll focus on what we’re doing here; the better I am day to day, that gives me a better chance,” he said. “What happens, happens. I just want to keep playing well and keep building on my game.”

Bedard is playing well and collecting points. The Blackhawks are playing well and winning games. That’s what is most important.

“I’m really proud of him,” Chicago captain Nick Foligno said. “He’s a guy who’s taken it upon himself to be a difference-maker, but he’s done it organically. It’s not because he wants it so bad; he’s just realizing he has the capabilities.

“He put a lot into his [offseason] and has confidence from that, which is huge for a young player. When you have that confidence mixed with his skill set and hunger to win and be a big part of this, that’s what you’re getting.”