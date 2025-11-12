Bedard surging for improved Blackhawks, eyeing Olympic spot with Canada

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard has always had a good amount of confidence, but it’s sky-high right now for the Chicago Blackhawks center, and with good reason.
The 20-year-old has 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 16 games this season for the Blackhawks (8-5-3), who have won three in a row heading into their home game against the New Jersey Devils (11-4-1) on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS2, SN360).
“If you’re playing well, if points are coming, you’re going to feel good,” Bedard said Tuesday. “I think for me, it’s just not getting too high, not getting too low. When the points aren’t coming or I feel like I’m not playing my best, just stick with it and after every game, reset and try to play my best every night.”
This was the expectation when Chicago took Bedard with the No. 1 pick at the 2023 NHL Draft: He was the bright new star who would lift the Blackhawks back to prominence, their Stanley Cup-winning days of 2010, 2013 and 2015. Chicago isn’t exactly where it wants to be yet, but it’s winning more than before with Bedard leading the way in his third season.
“He looks a lot faster this year,” Blackhawks forward Tyler Bertuzzi said. “He’s just playing a 200-foot game and it’s creating more offense for him because we have the puck more, and obviously it’s showing.”
Bedard is on an eight-game point streak (18 points; seven goals, 11 assists) dating to Oct. 26. He had his first NHL hat trick in a 7-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 28 and had 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) during a six-game road trip that ended Sunday.