Coach’s Challenge: CHI @ COL – 7:31 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Chicago

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Colorado

Explanation: Video review determined that Colorado’s Martin Necas preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 12:34 (7:26 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Thompson scores twice, Sabres edge Oilers to end 6-game skid

NHL Buzz: Levshunov to make Blackhawks debut against Avalanche

Thriving Capitals feeding off ‘pretty special’ buzz of Ovechkin record chase

Ekblad of Panthers suspended 20 games

Ekblad of Panthers suspended 20 games

Fantilli heating up, impacting Blue Jackets during playoff push

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Week

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Valimaki to miss rest of season for Utah Hockey Club after knee surgery

Toews has ‘something left in tank,’ wants to explore return to hockey: report

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Marchand excited to join Panthers 'incredible group' after trade from Bruins

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now