Rantanen scores 1st goal with Hurricanes in win against Blackhawks

Rantanen was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche on Friday in a three-team trade that also involved the Blackhawks for forwards Martin Necas, Jack Drury and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Seth Jarvis scored short-handed, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 18 saves for the Hurricanes (31-16-4), who extended their point streak to seven games (6-0-1). Juha Jaaska had two assists for his first multipoint game in the NHL.

Carolina forwards Sebastian Aho and Taylor Hall were each scratched due to illness.

Ilya Mikheyev and Connor Bedard scored for the Blackhawks (16-30-5), who are 1-2-2 in their past five games. Arvid Soderblom made 23 saves.

Carolina took a 1-0 lead on a short-handed goal at 16:57 of the first period. Jarvis stripped the puck from Philipp Kurashev and moved the puck ahead to Jaaska, who made a return saucer pass to Jarvis for the finish on a 2-on-1.

Mikheyev tied it 1-1 at 18:38 when he took a no-look backhand pass from Nick Foligno and skated in alone to beat Kochetkov with a low wrist shot.

Jack Roslovic skated the puck through the neutral zone and left a backhand pass for Rantanen, who beat Soderblom five-hole for a 2-1 lead at 4:52 of the second period.

Jaccob Slavin made it 3-1 at 5:59 when he scored on the rebound after Jackson Blake’s shot hit the crossbar.

Bedard took a stretch pass from Seth Jones and beat Kochetkov five-hole from the right circle to cut Carolina’s lead to 3-2 at 6:29 of the third period.