Rantanen scores 1st goal with Hurricanes in win against Blackhawks

Carolina extends point streak to 7; Bedard scores for Chicago

Blackhawks at Hurricanes | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Mikko Rantanen scored his first goal for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 3-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

Rantanen was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche on Friday in a three-team trade that also involved the Blackhawks for forwards Martin Necas, Jack Drury and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Seth Jarvis scored short-handed, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 18 saves for the Hurricanes (31-16-4), who extended their point streak to seven games (6-0-1). Juha Jaaska had two assists for his first multipoint game in the NHL.

Carolina forwards Sebastian Aho and Taylor Hall were each scratched due to illness.

Ilya Mikheyev and Connor Bedard scored for the Blackhawks (16-30-5), who are 1-2-2 in their past five games. Arvid Soderblom made 23 saves.

Carolina took a 1-0 lead on a short-handed goal at 16:57 of the first period. Jarvis stripped the puck from Philipp Kurashev and moved the puck ahead to Jaaska, who made a return saucer pass to Jarvis for the finish on a 2-on-1.

Mikheyev tied it 1-1 at 18:38 when he took a no-look backhand pass from Nick Foligno and skated in alone to beat Kochetkov with a low wrist shot.

Jack Roslovic skated the puck through the neutral zone and left a backhand pass for Rantanen, who beat Soderblom five-hole for a 2-1 lead at 4:52 of the second period.

Jaccob Slavin made it 3-1 at 5:59 when he scored on the rebound after Jackson Blake’s shot hit the crossbar.

Bedard took a stretch pass from Seth Jones and beat Kochetkov five-hole from the right circle to cut Carolina’s lead to 3-2 at 6:29 of the third period.

Latest News

Ovechkin scores No. 876 for Capitals in OT loss to Senators

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 876, now 19 from breaking NHL record

Jets pull away from Bruins with 4 goals in 3rd

Hagel gets 3 points, propels Lightning past Kings in shutout

Fleury helps Wild shut out Canadiens in likely Montreal farewell

NHL Buzz: Klingberg to make Oilers debut against Red Wings

Hurricanes celebrate Andersen’s 500th NHL game

Utah adds Outlaws as choice to fan vote for permanent nickname 

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Avalanche-Hurricanes trade discussed on 'Unscripted' podcast

Grubauer assigned to AHL by Kraken after clearing waivers

Hockey Innovation Competition helping NHL grow game

Crosby named Team Canada captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

Matthews named Team USA captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

Heiskanen week to week for Stars, also out for 4 Nations Face-Off

AHL Notebook: Top prospects in All-Star Classic from Western Conference