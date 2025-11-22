Sabres score 9, cruise to victory against Blackhawks

Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals, Connor Bedard and Sam Rinzel each had two assists, and Arvid Soderblom made 21 saves for the Blackhawks (10-7-4), who have lost two in a row after a six-game point streak (5-0-1). They lost 3-2 to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

“Obviously a tough one for us,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “We didn’t have it physically. I thought they played great, actually, so first off I give them tons of credit. They were ready to play; they played fast, they played hard, were on top of us all over the ice.

“… I thought we didn’t have our best. Sometimes when you don’t have your best you have to make sure mentally you’re dialed in and we weren’t dialed in enough.”

Doan gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 13:57 of the first period when he put his own rebound past Soderblom’s left pad.

“They’re in a spot last night where they lost a close one, and I think when you get an early one or two on them in a situation like this, it’s hard as a group to stay positive,” Doan said. “And I think, at the other end of it, we were a team that was a little bit frustrated with how we performed (against Calgary). I think you just catch the tail ends of both of those things, and sometimes stuff like that adds up.”

Zucker, who missed eight games because of an illness, made it 2-0 at 15:19. Quinn dropped a no-look backhand pass to Zucker, who snapped it over Soderblom’s arm from the left face-off circle.

“He’s an awesome guy to have in the room,” Thompson said of Zucker. “He’s been around a little bit longer than most of the guys in here. He’s got some experience and a good calming presence in the room. Obviously he backs it up with his play on the ice. Definitely missed him and I think everyone’s excited that he was back.”

Byram scored in the slot to push the lead to 3-0 on the power play at 17:33, redirecting Tuch’s diagonal, cross-ice pass under Soderblom’s right arm.

“When he’s skating, he’s a tough man to track down,” Ruff said of Tuch. “I think skating creates room. When he creates room, he makes good decisions. Yeah, I thought we got a heck of a game from him.”