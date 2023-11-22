McAvoy growing into complete leader for Bruins

When Bergeron retired, there was much speculation about who might succeed him, whether the team would hand the captain’s “C” to Brad Marchand for his loyalty and his years of service, for his maturation and the legacy of the 2011 Stanley Cup, for his preeminent play on the wing -- or whether the team might jump into future, giving that “C” to McAvoy, as a harbinger of the next generation.

Ultimately, Marchand became the 27th captain in Bruins history, succeeding Zdeno Chara and Bergeron, who had combined to hold the captaincy for the past 17 seasons.

But McAvoy remains part of the leadership core, an alternate captain alongside David Pastrnak, part of a group which has taken the Bruins to a 13-1-3 start to the season entering their game against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS).

“We talk about leadership, it’s something you can’t really force,” Bruins president Cam Neely said. “You can’t hope that someone’s going to be a leader because maybe they’re one of your better players. Someone has to kind of come up and emerge and show you that they want to be a leader but show you because of what they’re doing both on and off the ice.

“And Charlie is certainly doing that.”

* * * *

David Quinn could see it as far back as college, when McAvoy arrived at Boston University as a baby-faced defenseman with cheeks that made scouts question his fitness.

“He just really had all of those characteristics,” said Quinn, now the coach of the San Jose Sharks, who coached McAvoy for two years at BU and remains close with the defenseman. “You look at the ideal NHL captain, it’s usually one of your best players, if not your best player. And it’s someone who commands a locker room, who has the ability to be honest with teammates in a way that’s respectful and accepting and he had that.”

Immediately.

“Honestly, kind of right away,” said defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who first met McAvoy in 2015-16 when Grzelcyk was a senior and captain at BU. “I think he was 17 when he came in as a freshman and he just kind of oozes confidence. Not in any way cocky, just wanting to do anything for the team, not afraid to speak his mind when the time is right.

“Just from the first few practices when he stepped on the ice, just to see that he wants the puck, he wants to make a play.”

Which is not to say that McAvoy was the most talkative in the dressing room, that he joined either the Terriers or the Bruins ready to take over. It has been a steady climb as he learned and listened, as he did the dirty work and earned respect, as he spoke up more frequently, alongside others on the team, like Marchand, like Pastrnak, like Brandon Carlo and Charlie Coyle.

But ever since he arrived on the scene at 17, it has been clear where he is headed.

It was there at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship where McAvoy helped the United States to the gold medal against Canada at a tournament held in Montreal and Toronto. It was there in his NHL debut, in those 2017 playoffs.

It was there before that, in a trip to Notre Dame late in McAvoy’s freshman season, and about which Quinn recalled: “It was a man’s weekend and there was no bigger man than Charlie that weekend, not only on the ice but away from the rink. You could hear him in the locker room. That was the eye-opener for me.”

It has been there all along.

“People are drawn to him. He puts everything into it,” Quinn said. “It’s getting a little bit harder to find that player that does it all, who’s got the high-end, world-class talent. He’s got the world-class personality that can galvanize a locker room and he’s got the world-class leadership ability. That’s Charlie.”

* * * *

When Neely spoke about McAvoy’s leadership and potential before the season, comparing him to franchise icon Ray Bourque, the one area in which he said McAvoy was lagging was on offense, with his shot. It was a place in which McAvoy -- and coach Jim Montgomery -- had hoped he might improve this season.

So far, McAvoy has delivered.

With 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 13 games, McAvoy is scoring at the highest rate of his NHL career. His top offensive totals came in 2021-22 when he had 56 points (10 goals, 46 assists) in 78 games in 2021-22, and scored double-digit goals for the only time in his seven NHL seasons.

“I think offensively he’s at the best level that I’ve seen him at,” Montgomery said.

To get here, Montgomery made sure McAvoy knew how important a shot-first mindset was, showing him the opportunities where he could have put the puck on net but didn’t. That push seems to have taken hold.

“That confidence is starting to really show on the offensive side,” Montgomery said. “I think on the defensive side it’s always been there. He knows that he can shut people down and he relishes that, but I think like that slap shot [against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday] and a couple of the other shots, that’s him wanting to take shots now. Before I think he was looking to defer. I think now he has that balance of knowing when to pass, when to shoot.”