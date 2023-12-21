Celebrini, Buium among top 2024 NHL Draft prospects to watch at World Juniors

The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship is scheduled in Gothenburg, Sweden, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5. Today, a look at some draft-eligible prospects to keep an eye on in the tournament.

Macklin Celebrini, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, is one of several draft-eligible players looking to play a vital role for his country at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Canada center (6-foot, 190 pounds), who was an A rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list for the 2024 NHL Draft, leads Boston University in goals (10) and points (25) in 15 games. The 17-year-old had an eight-game point streak (six goals, 12 assists) from Oct. 21-Nov. 18.

"He's a pretty complete player for someone so young," Boston University coach Jay Pandolfo said. "He plays the game the right way. He's a high-end offensive talent, but he plays just as hard on the defensive side of the puck."

Celebrini could begin the tournament centering a line with right wing Jordan Dumais (Columbus Blue Jackets) and either left wing Carson Rehkopf (Seattle Kraken) or Fraser Minten (Toronto Maple Leafs).

"Another thing is he never takes a shift off," Pandolfo said. "He's as competitive a player as you'll find. He plays between the dots and is the furthest thing from a perimeter player.

"The other thing about him -- he lives for the big moments. The bigger the moment, the more of a difference-maker he wants to be. He prepares for them, whether it's conditioning, watching video, however he can.”

Canada, winner of the previous two WJC championships, will play in Group A, along with Finland, Germany, Latvia and Sweden at Scandinavium. The United States, which finished third at the 2023 WJC, will participate in Group B with Czechia, Norway, Slovakia and Switzerland at Frolundaborg.

The top four teams in each group will play in the quarterfinals Jan. 2. The semifinals are Jan. 4, and the gold medal game and bronze medal game are scheduled for Jan. 5.

Games will be broadcast live on NHL Network in the United States and TSN and RDS in Canada.

Here are six other draft-eligible players to keep an eye on in the 2024 WJC (players listed alphabetically):

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, RW, Norway

The 18-year-old right-handed shot (6-1, 194) has six points (two goals, four assists) in 22 games with Mora in Allsvenskan, Sweden's second tier professional league. Brandsegg-Nygard, an A rated skater on Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list and projected first-round candidate, has fit in nicely with Mora. He plays an advanced game and in tough situations. He's big, skates well and has a great shot.

"He plays a very mature game and is one of the best prospects from Norway in many years," said NHL director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen. "He's physically strong to play men's games, is hard-working and has a great attitude. He wants to be a difference-maker."

Zeev Buium, D, United States

Buium (6-0, 183) leads all NCAA Division I men's hockey defensemen with 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 18 games as a freshman at the University of Denver. The left-handed shot received an A rating on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list for the 2024 NHL Draft. He's the son of Israeli immigrants who married in Israel after serving in the army before moving to California. He will be coached in the tournament by David Carle, his coach at Denver.

"Zeev has grown so much since last year to now," U.S. National Junior Team general manager John Vanbiesbrouck said. "David Carle and his staff have done a great job with him, but his world is going to change quick from where he is now. This tournament for him will be a big showing. He's going to get a great opportunity. He's very elusive and that's the way the game is being played. Who doesn't want a (New Jersey Devils defenseman) Quinn Hughes-type player on their back end. I look at Zeev as a guy who can really execute at a high level and he'll be able to push our team."

Konsta Helenius, C, Finland

The 17-year-old right-hand shot (5-11, 180) has 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 28 games in his second season with in Jukurit in Liiga, Finland's top professional men's league. An A rated skater on Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list for the 2024 draft, Helenius had six points (two goals, four assists) in five games for Finland at the 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Championship in April.

"Konsta always plays bigger than his size," Vuorinen said. "His development has been rapid and with growing self-confidence, has earned his spot as a leading player in Jukurit. He's a smooth skater who plays with speed and makes all the decisions well in top speed. He's not afraid to pay the price to be the first on loose pucks, is very mature player and has excellent puck pursuit in all areas, whether on offensive or defending, showing a high hockey IQ."

Emil Hemming, RW, Finland

The 17-year-old (6-1, 201) has eight points (six goals, two assists) and 56 shots on goal in 26 games with TPS in his first season in Liiga. The A rated prospect on Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list, who averages 10:07 of ice time, finished with nine points (four goals, five assist) for third-place Finland to tie for the team lead at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August.

"Emil is a scorer by nature and a natural sniper, always hungry to find a way to score," Vuorinen said. "He has size, a good physical presence, is hard to knock off the puck, and likes to shoot it. He has a quick release and knows where to target his shots. He's earned more ice time in the men's league with limited minutes and has scored some important goals."

Adam Jiricek, D, Czechia

The right-handed shot (6-2, 178), the younger brother of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Jiricek, has one assist in 19 games with Plzen in the Czech Republic's top professional men's league. He's had some growing pains this season, but the 17-year-old is gaining a lot of experience playing against older competition and is an A rated skater on Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list for the 2024 draft.

"He's a good, mobile skater for his size and has earned a big role on Plzen in the top men's league; a good two-way defenseman who likes to join the rush," Vuorinen said. "He plays calm and has solid puck retrieval, can keep his game simple when needed. He moves the puck quickly, sees the ice well, has excellent passing skills in all situations and can turn to attack in a variety of ways and always does it with speed."

Veeti Vaisanen, D, Finland

Vaisanen (6-0, 177) is a B rated skater on Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list and a projected first- or second-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old is averaging 9:01 of ice time with KooKoo in Liiga and has nine points (four goals, five assists) and 33 shots on goal in 25 games.

"He's earned his spot in the men's top league even though he plays limited minutes," Vuorinen said. "He's a defenseman you can trust; he's cool and calm in all situations. Veeti has solid puck skills and moves the puck effectively, is a good passer and plays a poised game from the point."