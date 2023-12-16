Augustine, Fowler give U.S. goalie depth at 2024 World Junior Championship

Eagles take flight

It has been a reunion of sorts for seven teammates from Boston College in Hockey East at select camp.

The impressive list of future NHL players includes Fowler, defensemen Drew Fortescue (New York Rangers) and Aram Minnetian (Dallas Stars), and forwards Cutter Gauthier (Philadelphia Flyers), Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals), Gabriel Perreault (Rangers) and Will Smith (San Jose Sharks).

The line of Perreault-Smith-Leonard remained intact at selection camp and is expected to be the top forward line for the U.S. in the tournament.

"I've been playing with those guys for two years now, maybe a little bit more, but I think those guys are pretty special players," Perreault said of Smith and Leonard. "With Leonard, there's not a guy that brings as much to the table as he does. Smith is so skilled and smart; he makes my job pretty easy. If we're lucky enough to play together in the tournament, that'd be pretty awesome and I'm going to make the most of it."

U.S. coach David Carle, who is in his sixth season as coach at Denver University, was asked what it's like to be surrounded by Eagles.

"It was harder when they were on the other side and we had to play them this year," he said. "They were dynamic and excellent and they've obviously all gotten off to a great start. I'm happy that they're here."

Terrier teammates prepared to battle

Lane Hutson (Montreal Canadiens) chuckled when the defenseman was asked if he's counting down the days to the pre-tournament game against Canada and center Macklin Celebrini at Kungsbacka Ishall in Kungsbacka, Sweden, on Dec. 23.

"I'm looking forward to that one ... it's going to be fun," Hutson said with a grin.

Fun because they happen to be teammates at Boston University. Fueling the fire is the fact Hutson is one of the best defensemen in NCAA Division 1 men's hockey. Celebrini, who is projected by many to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, has been an offensive machine as a freshman with the Terriers.

"When we're on opposite teams in practice, we aren't friends on the ice, but then we get in the locker, we're friends," Hutson said. "But when we get to that point, it's just about U.S. versus Canada and we'll go from there."

Hutson had one goal and three assists in seven games for the United States at the 2023 WJC. Celebrini will be making his WJC debut.

Celebrini leads Boston University with 10 goals and 25 points in 15 games. Hutson ranks first with five power-play goals and second with 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 15 games.

Hutson agreed that going head-to-head will bring out the best in each player.

"I think it feeds into both of our playing styles, the way we play and the way we approach the game," he said. "I'm excited, but hopefully we can neutralize him a little bit though."

Hagens holds key to bright future

James Hagens, who gained valuable experience as the youngest player at USA selection camp this week as a 17-year-old, was informed Saturday morning of his release from the U.S. National Junior Team.

"We handled James a little bit differently because he's going to play Saturday (with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team against Youngstown) so we didn't want him to skate," Vanbiesbrouck said. "He could potentially be the first overall pick in the [2025 NHL Draft] so his future is as bright as anybody's.

"My conversation with him was 'Hey, let's get focused on the World Under-18 Championship (in April).' Just about everybody, to a man, from last year's team said it was probably the biggest moment in their career so far. So, let's make it your moment. I think that's the message to him as a player."

Hagens (5-foot-10, 168 pounds) ranks second at the NTDP with 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) and 90 shots on goal in 23 games, including eight points (four goals, four assists) and 25 shots in seven games against NCAA competition.

"He could have come in, kept to himself, stayed quiet, and not be comfortable but he felt right and all the guys were laughing with him, having fun," U.S. forward Rutger McGroarty said. "We were hanging out in the hotel room, he was sitting at our dinner table, whatever. He's an unreal guy and has a real bright future ahead of him. I wish him best of luck in the second half."

USA HOCKEY WJC ROSTER

GOALIES: Trey Augustine, Michigan State, NCAA (Detroit Red Wings); Jacob Fowler, Boston College, NCAA (Montreal Canadiens); Samuel Hillebrandt, Barrie, OHL (2024 draft eligible)

DEFENSEMEN: Zeev Buium, Denver, NCAA (2024 draft eligible); Seamus Casey, Michigan, NCAA (New Jersey Devils); Ryan Chesley, Minnesota, NCAA (Washington Capitals); Drew Fortescue, Boston College, NCAA (New York Rangers); Lane Hutson, Boston University, NCAA (Montreal Canadiens); Aram Minnetian, Boston College, NCAA (Dallas Stars); Eric Pohlkamp, Bemidji State, NCAA (San Jose Sharks); Sam Rinzel, Minnesota, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks)

FORWARDS: Gavin Brindley, Michigan, NCAA (Columbus Blue Jackets); Quinn Finley, Wisconsin, NCAA (New York Islanders); Cutter Gauthier, Boston College, NCAA (Philadelphia Flyers); Gavin Hayes, Flint, OHL (Chicago Blackhawks); Isaac Howard, Michigan State, NCAA (Tampa Bay Lightning); Ryan Leonard, Boston College, NCAA (Washington Capitals); Rutger McGroarty, Michigan, NCAA (Winnipeg Jets); Oliver Moore, Minnesota, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks); Frank Nazar, Michigan, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks); Danny Nelson, Notre Dame, NCAA (New York Islanders); Gabe Perreault, Boston College, NCAA (New York Rangers); Will Smith, Boston College, NCAA (San Jose Sharks); Jimmy Snuggerud, Minnesota, NCAA (St. Louis Blues); Carey Terrance, Erie, OHL (Anaheim Ducks)

(Returning players are in bold)