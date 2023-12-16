Augustine, Fowler give U.S. goalie depth at 2024 World Junior Championship

Boston College forwards hope to play on same line; Hagens cut, has bright future

Trey Augustine and Jacob Fowler of USA National Jr Team

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

Saturday was the final day of USA Hockey selection camp to help determine the 25-player roster for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship to be held in Gothenburg, Sweden, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- It isn't far-fetched to think goaltending could turn out to be the strongest of the three positions on the ice for the U.S. National Junior Team.

"Depth allows us to have more people in each category that we can see and have choices," United States National Junior Team general manager John Vanbiesbrouck said. "Goaltending is a classic case of that. Sometimes we just we don't have a choice but now we're back into a rhythm where we've got three real good goalies here and two of them have been two of the best goalies in college hockey, and that's a hard category."

The frontrunner to receive a majority of starts is Trey Augustine (Detroit Red Wings), who is 11-3-2 with a 2.97 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 17 games as a freshman at Michigan State University. He has experience, finishing 4-1 with a 2.85 GAA and .890 save percentage in six games to help the United States win the bronze medal at the 2023 WJC as a 17-year-old.

"This will be my fourth IIHF-sanctioned event in just over a year and a half, so I feel I kind of know what to expect and I'm ready to go," Augustine said.

In April, Augustine helped the U.S. to a gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Championship in Switzerland, posting a 6-0 record with a 1.61 GAA and .934 save percentage in six games.

Augustine will be challenged by his roommate here at camp, Jacob Fowler (Montreal Canadiens). The 19-year-old is 13-3-1 with a 2.16 GAA and .925 save percentage in 17 games as a freshman at Boston College. He was named the goalie of the year in the United States Hockey League last season after helping Youngstown to its first Clark Cup championship, when he was 8-1 with a 1.36 GAA and .952 save percentage in the playoffs.

"Me and Trey are going to push each other, and I think it's the best of both worlds because we're here for the same reason," Fowler said. "No matter who's in net, we both have the same goal to win a gold medal. It'll be a lot of fun to do it. I can't wait to be standing next to him with gold medals around our necks."

The third goalie on the roster is Sam Hillebrandt (2024 NHL Draft eligible), who is 8-9-0 with a 3.39 GAA and .898 save percentage in 17 games with Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League. 

"He's gotten a lot of starts with Barrie and he's faced a ton of pressure, a ton of shots," Vanbiesbrouck said. "He's had some situations where he's been blown out in games, and I look at it as how you bounce back and that bounce back ability; that's probably the best trait of a goalie."

Here are three other things learned at select camp Saturday:

USA big line

Eagles take flight

It has been a reunion of sorts for seven teammates from Boston College in Hockey East at select camp.

The impressive list of future NHL players includes Fowler, defensemen Drew Fortescue (New York Rangers) and Aram Minnetian (Dallas Stars), and forwards Cutter Gauthier (Philadelphia Flyers), Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals), Gabriel Perreault (Rangers) and Will Smith (San Jose Sharks).

The line of Perreault-Smith-Leonard remained intact at selection camp and is expected to be the top forward line for the U.S. in the tournament.

"I've been playing with those guys for two years now, maybe a little bit more, but I think those guys are pretty special players," Perreault said of Smith and Leonard. "With Leonard, there's not a guy that brings as much to the table as he does. Smith is so skilled and smart; he makes my job pretty easy. If we're lucky enough to play together in the tournament, that'd be pretty awesome and I'm going to make the most of it."

U.S. coach David Carle, who is in his sixth season as coach at Denver University, was asked what it's like to be surrounded by Eagles.

"It was harder when they were on the other side and we had to play them this year," he said. "They were dynamic and excellent and they've obviously all gotten off to a great start. I'm happy that they're here."

Terrier teammates prepared to battle

Lane Hutson (Montreal Canadiens) chuckled when the defenseman was asked if he's counting down the days to the pre-tournament game against Canada and center Macklin Celebrini at Kungsbacka Ishall in Kungsbacka, Sweden, on Dec. 23.

"I'm looking forward to that one ... it's going to be fun," Hutson said with a grin.

Fun because they happen to be teammates at Boston University. Fueling the fire is the fact Hutson is one of the best defensemen in NCAA Division 1 men's hockey. Celebrini, who is projected by many to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, has been an offensive machine as a freshman with the Terriers.

"When we're on opposite teams in practice, we aren't friends on the ice, but then we get in the locker, we're friends," Hutson said. "But when we get to that point, it's just about U.S. versus Canada and we'll go from there."

Hutson had one goal and three assists in seven games for the United States at the 2023 WJC. Celebrini will be making his WJC debut.

Celebrini leads Boston University with 10 goals and 25 points in 15 games. Hutson ranks first with five power-play goals and second with 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 15 games.

Hutson agreed that going head-to-head will bring out the best in each player.

"I think it feeds into both of our playing styles, the way we play and the way we approach the game," he said. "I'm excited, but hopefully we can neutralize him a little bit though."

Hagens holds key to bright future

James Hagens, who gained valuable experience as the youngest player at USA selection camp this week as a 17-year-old, was informed Saturday morning of his release from the U.S. National Junior Team.

"We handled James a little bit differently because he's going to play Saturday (with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team against Youngstown) so we didn't want him to skate," Vanbiesbrouck said. "He could potentially be the first overall pick in the [2025 NHL Draft] so his future is as bright as anybody's.

"My conversation with him was 'Hey, let's get focused on the World Under-18 Championship (in April).' Just about everybody, to a man, from last year's team said it was probably the biggest moment in their career so far. So, let's make it your moment. I think that's the message to him as a player."

Hagens (5-foot-10, 168 pounds) ranks second at the NTDP with 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) and 90 shots on goal in 23 games, including eight points (four goals, four assists) and 25 shots in seven games against NCAA competition.

"He could have come in, kept to himself, stayed quiet, and not be comfortable but he felt right and all the guys were laughing with him, having fun," U.S. forward Rutger McGroarty said. "We were hanging out in the hotel room, he was sitting at our dinner table, whatever. He's an unreal guy and has a real bright future ahead of him. I wish him best of luck in the second half."

USA HOCKEY WJC ROSTER

GOALIES: Trey Augustine, Michigan State, NCAA (Detroit Red Wings); Jacob Fowler, Boston College, NCAA (Montreal Canadiens); Samuel Hillebrandt, Barrie, OHL (2024 draft eligible)

DEFENSEMEN: Zeev Buium, Denver, NCAA (2024 draft eligible); Seamus Casey, Michigan, NCAA (New Jersey Devils); Ryan Chesley, Minnesota, NCAA (Washington Capitals); Drew Fortescue, Boston College, NCAA (New York Rangers); Lane Hutson, Boston University, NCAA (Montreal Canadiens); Aram Minnetian, Boston College, NCAA (Dallas Stars); Eric Pohlkamp, Bemidji State, NCAA (San Jose Sharks); Sam Rinzel, Minnesota, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks)

FORWARDS: Gavin Brindley, Michigan, NCAA (Columbus Blue Jackets); Quinn Finley, Wisconsin, NCAA (New York Islanders); Cutter Gauthier, Boston College, NCAA (Philadelphia Flyers); Gavin Hayes, Flint, OHL (Chicago Blackhawks); Isaac Howard, Michigan State, NCAA (Tampa Bay Lightning); Ryan Leonard, Boston College, NCAA (Washington Capitals); Rutger McGroarty, Michigan, NCAA (Winnipeg Jets); Oliver Moore, Minnesota, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks); Frank Nazar, Michigan, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks); Danny Nelson, Notre Dame, NCAA (New York Islanders); Gabe Perreault, Boston College, NCAA (New York Rangers); Will Smith, Boston College, NCAA (San Jose Sharks); Jimmy Snuggerud, Minnesota, NCAA (St. Louis Blues); Carey Terrance, Erie, OHL (Anaheim Ducks)

(Returning players are in bold)

