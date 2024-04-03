Mittelstadt talks life with Avalanche on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Casey Mittelstadt is adjusting well to his new team, city, and the altitude in Denver as he prepares for his first foray into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Mittelstadt, the Colorado Avalanche center, joins the "NHL @TheRink" podcast this week and talks with co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke about a number of topics, including the altitude and how he's beginning to realize the advantage players who play in Denver have.

Mittelstadt, acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres for defenseman Bowen Byram on March 6, recalls spending his first few practices with the Avalanche chasing around Nathan MacKinnon, which is obviously not the easiest of jobs even when you're adjusting to the altitude.

But he said he's getting there -- he has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his first 11 games with Colorado -- and he also feels he's fitting into the Avalanche's up-tempo style of play, their systems, culture and dressing room in general.

In addition, Mittelstadt talks about the jolt of confidence he got from the trade, understanding that a Stanley Cup contender like the Avalanche got him because they feel he was a missing ingredient.

He discusses MacKinnon, who he said works harder and cares about the game more than any player he's ever been around. He also talks about adjusting to life in Denver, appreciating the outdoor lifestyle with his girlfriend and dog.

Prior to the interview with Mittelstadt, Rosen and Roarke dive into a conversation about the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff race, predicting who they think will get in.

After the interview, they go West and talk more about the race for first place in the Central Division, why the Dallas Stars deserve more love, and debate who they think will win the scoring race for the Art Ross Trophy among MacKinnon, Connor McDavid and Nikita Kucherov.

The slumping Florida Panthers, the upstart St. Louis Blues and an intriguing question from Roarke about Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux are also part of the podcast.

The "NHL @TheRink"podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.