Unger Sorum making 'steep progression' toward NHL with Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Felix Unger Sorum has tested himself over the past year in a variety of hockey environments. And no matter where the 18-year-old Carolina Hurricanes forward prospect has played, he has only ramped up expectations.

“I haven’t thought about it so much,” said Unger Sorum, selected by the Hurricanes in the second round (No. 62) of the 2023 NHL Draft. “I try to take it day by day, train as much as I can and go out and play my game. I usually don’t think so much when I’m on the ice or before the game."

After gaining confidence in his first development camp with Carolina last summer, he lasted until the end of training camp before returning to play in Sweden.

“It was just really fun to have the chance to be (in training camp),” he said. “When I got home, it was almost time for my first senior games, so it was a big confidence boost, and I tried to build on it.”

In his first full season playing against men for Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League following two seasons with the team's junior progam, Unger Sorum had 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 35 games and three points (one goal, two assists) in six SHL playoff games.

He also represented Sweden at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2024 IIHF World Championship, winning silver and bronze, respectively. He had six points (one goal, five assists) in seven contests during the World Juniors, tied for fifth in scoring among all Swedish skaters.

“Going from the J-20 (junior) league to the SHL, then going from the SHL to the World Championship, his steep progression is incredible,” Hurricanes assistant general manager Darren Yorke said. “It’s really a credit to how smart and competitive he is.

"The other thing that we have to be reminded of is just how young he is. You say all these things, and it just gets you excited because there is so much growth that can still happen.”

Unger Sorum is recognized for his passing skills, so he projects as a playmaker in the NHL. He said he already is thinking of how he can round out his game.

“I would like to try to get more scoring, getting to those dirty areas in front of the net and pick up some rebound goals,” he said. “And just keep improving on what I’m good at too: protecting the puck, trying to find plays and be a consistent player.”

Carolina is keeping the door open for one of its young forward prospects to make the roster this fall. Unger Sorum's experience playing against professionals in Sweden will help, but at 5-foot-11, 172 pounds, he knows his size is an obstacle to reaching the NHL in the short term, and is realistic about the challenge awaiting him in training camp.

“I’ve got to gain some weight and some muscles," he said. "And I can become a much better player than I am now, but we’ll see.

"I’ve got to still try to do my thing, even though they’re bigger than me. [I’ll] do my best and see where that takes me.”