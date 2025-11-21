Hurricanes at Jets projected lineups

HURRICANES (13-5-2) at JETS (12-7-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller -- Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin -- Mike Reilly

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Pyotr Kochetkov, Joel Nystrom

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles Alexis Legault (hand), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Eric Comrie

Thomas Milic

Scratched: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson

Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)

Status report

Chatfield took part in the Hurricanes' morning skate Friday and could return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. ... Nystrom, a defenseman, would come out of the lineup if Chatfield plays. ... Bussi will make his first start since Nov. 9. … The Hurricanes assigned defenseman Domenick Fensore to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Hellebuyck will have arthroscopic surgery to repair a nagging knee injury; the goalie is expected to be out 4-6 weeks. ... Milic was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Friday and will back up Comrie.

