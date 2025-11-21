Hurricanes at Jets projected lineups

HURRICANES (13-5-2) at JETS (12-7-0)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
K’Andre Miller -- Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin -- Mike Reilly
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Pyotr Kochetkov, Joel Nystrom
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles Alexis Legault (hand), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Eric Comrie
Thomas Milic
Scratched: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson
Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)
Status report
Chatfield took part in the Hurricanes' morning skate Friday and could return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. ... Nystrom, a defenseman, would come out of the lineup if Chatfield plays. ... Bussi will make his first start since Nov. 9. … The Hurricanes assigned defenseman Domenick Fensore to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Hellebuyck will have arthroscopic surgery to repair a nagging knee injury; the goalie is expected to be out 4-6 weeks. ... Milic was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Friday and will back up Comrie.