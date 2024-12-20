Hurricanes at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (20-10-1) at CAPITALS (21-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT, SN

Hurricanes projected lineup

Eric Robinson -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier

Jack Roslovic -- Tyson Jost -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Dustin Tokarski

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand)

Capitals projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Aliaksei Protas

Jakub Vrana -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (leg), Sonny Milano (upper body), Lars Eller (illness)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Ovechkin has been cleared for contact and practiced in a regular jersey for the first time since he fractured his left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18, but coach Spencer Carbery said the forward will not play until after the NHL Holiday Break (Dec. 24-26). … Eller was placed on injured reserve and the forward will not return until after the holiday break.

