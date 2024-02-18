Hurricanes score twice in 3rd, defeat Golden Knights

Andrei Svechnikov and Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina (32-17-5), which was coming off a 5-1 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Friday and is 4-1-0 in its past five games. Spencer Martin made 29 saves.

Jonathan Marchessault scored for the third game in a row, and Adin Hill made 25 saves for Vegas (31-17-6), which has lost two straight.

Marchessault gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead a 10:15 of the first period, scoring with a backhand in front while Martin was trying to get back into position after Ivan Barbashev's attempt on a 2-on-1 went wide.

Svechnikov roofed a backhand from the right hash marks at 1:21 of the second period to tie the game 1-1.

Jarvis put the Hurricanes in front 2-1 with a short-handed goal 19 seconds into the third period. He warded off William Karlsson and snuck a shot five-hole on Hill after the puck jumped on Daniil Miromanov at the blue line.

Noesen pushed it to 3-1 at 6:19 when he batted down the rebound of Jesperi Kotkaniemi's shot before tapping it into the net.