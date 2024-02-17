Hurricanes at Golden Knights

HURRICANES (31-17-5) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (31-16-6)

10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jesper Fast

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Stefan Noesen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Spencer Martin

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Antti Raanta (lower body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting issue)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault

Brett Howden -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Byron Froese -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb – Daniil Miromanov

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: None

Injured: Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not conduct a morning skate Saturday following a 5-1 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. ... Martin could start after Kochetkov made 30 saves at Arizona. ... Hill is expected to make his sixth start in seven games. ... Froese was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Vegas reassigned forward Brendan Brisson to Henderson on Thursday.