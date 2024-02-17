Hurricanes at Golden Knights

HURRICANES (31-17-5) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (31-16-6)
10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jesper Fast
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Stefan Noesen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Spencer Martin
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Antti Raanta (lower body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting issue)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault
Brett Howden -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Byron Froese -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb – Daniil Miromanov
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: None
Injured: Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not conduct a morning skate Saturday following a 5-1 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. ... Martin could start after Kochetkov made 30 saves at Arizona. ... Hill is expected to make his sixth start in seven games. ... Froese was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Vegas reassigned forward Brendan Brisson to Henderson on Thursday.