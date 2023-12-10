Pettersson has 3 points, Canucks hand Hurricanes 4th straight loss

Pettersson put Vancouver ahead 4-3 at 3:29 of the third with a wraparound between Carolina goalie Antti Raanta’s legs after fighting off a check from Sebastian Aho behind the net.

Sam Lafferty and Ilya Mikheyev each had a goal and an assist, J.T. Miller scored and Thatcher Demko made 21 saves for the Canucks (18-9-1), who won consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 15. Vancouver had alternated wins and losses in its past nine games.

Jordan Martinook, Brady Skjei and Stefan Noesen each scored for the Hurricanes (14-12-1), who lost their fourth straight of a six-game road trip. Raanta made 20 saves.

Lafferty gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 6:17 of the first period by tapping in a rebound after Pettersson’s rush shot from between the top of the circles.

Mikheyev made it 2-0 at 6:54 of the second period, scoring off a backdoor pass out of the left corner from Pettersson.

Martinook cut it to 2-1 with his first goal of the season 29 seconds later at 7:23, taking a lateral rush pass from Jesper Fast at the left hash marks and snapping a quick shot past Demko high blocker side.

Miller extended it to 3-1 at 13:46, skating off the bench and into Brock Boeser’s pass inside the left face-off dot that he one-timed past Raanta’s blocker.

Skjei made it 3-2 at 19:05, scoring on the power play off a cross-crease pass from Dmitri Orlov below the goal line.

Noesen tied it 3-3 at 2:10 of the third period, tapping a loose puck behind Demko after Jack Drury deflected a Brent Burns point shot off the crossbar.