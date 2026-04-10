Hurricanes at Mammoth projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

HURRICANES (51-22-6) at MAMMOTH (42-30-6)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16

Hurricanes projected lineup

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Bradly Nadeau

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Nicolas Deslauriers

Josiah Slavin -- Skyler Brind’Amour -- Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alexander Nikishin -- Sean Walker

Mike Reilly -- Charles Alexis Legault

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook, Jaccob Slavin

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (lower body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kevin Rooney, Dmitri Simashev

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Jack McBain (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not practice Friday. ... Forwards Svechnikov, Aho, Jarvis, Matrinook and Staal, and Slavin, a defenseman, each was rested for a 7-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday; a decision on the status of each will be made closer to game time. ... Carolina assigned goalie Pyotr Kochetkov to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday for a conditioning stint. ... The Mammoth practiced Friday and are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

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