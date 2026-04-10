Hurricanes at Mammoth projected lineups

HURRICANES (51-22-6) at MAMMOTH (42-30-6)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16
Hurricanes projected lineup
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Bradly Nadeau
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Nicolas Deslauriers
Josiah Slavin -- Skyler Brind’Amour -- Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alexander Nikishin -- Sean Walker
Mike Reilly -- Charles Alexis Legault
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook, Jaccob Slavin
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (lower body)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kevin Rooney, Dmitri Simashev
Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Jack McBain (lower body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not practice Friday. ... Forwards Svechnikov, Aho, Jarvis, Matrinook and Staal, and Slavin, a defenseman, each was rested for a 7-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday; a decision on the status of each will be made closer to game time. ... Carolina assigned goalie Pyotr Kochetkov to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday for a conditioning stint. ... The Mammoth practiced Friday and are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday.