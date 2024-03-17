Hurricanes rally late, defeat Maple Leafs in shootout

Aho ties it with 2 goals in final 1:32 of 3rd, Carolina gets 5th win in 6 games

Recap: Carolina Hurricanes @ Toronto Maple Leafs 3.16.24

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Sebastian Aho tied the game with two goals in the final 1:32 of the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes came from behind to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 in the shootout at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Aho also had an assist, Brent Burns and Jake Guentzel each had two assists, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 36 saves for the Hurricanes (41-20-6), who are 5-1-0 in their past six. They will play the second of a back-to-back on Sunday at the Ottawa Senators.

Guenztel scored the only goal in the shootout.

John Tavares had a goal and an assist, and Ilya Samsonov made 36 saves for the Maple Leafs (38-19-9), who are 3-1-1 in their past five.

Aho cut it to 4-3 on the power play at 18:28 when he redirected a pass from Dmitry Orlov at the side of the net with Kochetkov pulled for the extra attacker.

Aho tied it 4-4 with six seconds left and Kochetkov pulled when he deflected Burns’ shot at the top of the goal crease.

The Maple Leafs went up 1-0 at 4:47 of the second period when Tavares took a stretch pass from TJ Brodie and scored on a breakaway.

William Nylander made it 2-0 on a breakaway at 6:27 when he backhanded a shot over Kochetkov’s blocker.

Nicholas Robertson, who played his first game since being recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Monday, pushed it to 3-0 at 12:03 when he took a pass from Tavares and one-timed a shot in the slot high to the glove side. It was his first game since Feb. 29.

The Hurricanes cut it to 3-1 at 13:27 when Jordan Martinook jammed in a rebound at the top of the crease off a shot from Burns, who played his 1400th NHL game.

Seth Jarvis pulled Carolina within 3-2 on the power play at 19:57 when he backhanded the rebound of Guentzel’s shot over Samsonov’s outstretched right pad.

David Kampf pushed the lead to 4-2 at 2:55 of the third when he shot between Kotchetkov’s pads on a breakaway.

