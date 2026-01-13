Hurricanes at Blues projected lineups

HURRICANES (28-14-4) at BLUES (17-21-8)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Eric Robinson -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere – Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Mike Reilly
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Noah Philp (concussion), William Carrier (undisclosed)
Blues projected lineup
Otto Stenberg -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich -- Nick Bjugstad -- Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Logan Mailloux -- Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Robby Fabbri
Injured: Robert Thomas (lower body), Philip Broberg (concussion), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Mathieu Joseph (elbow infection)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Tuedday followign a 4-3 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. … Bussi could start after Andersen allowed four goals on 18 shots Monday. … Broberg, a defenseman, is day to day after leaving in the first period of a 4-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. ... Thomas and Joseph, each a forward, also are day to day; Joseph was placed on injured reserve to make room for Bjugstad, who is expected to return after missing 15 games with an upper-body injury.