Hurricanes at Blues projected lineups

HURRICANES (28-14-4) at BLUES (17-21-8)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Eric Robinson -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere – Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Noah Philp (concussion), William Carrier (undisclosed)

Blues projected lineup

Otto Stenberg -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich -- Nick Bjugstad -- Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Logan Mailloux -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Robby Fabbri

Injured: Robert Thomas (lower body), Philip Broberg (concussion), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Mathieu Joseph (elbow infection)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Tuedday followign a 4-3 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. … Bussi could start after Andersen allowed four goals on 18 shots Monday. … Broberg, a defenseman, is day to day after leaving in the first period of a 4-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. ... Thomas and Joseph, each a forward, also are day to day; Joseph was placed on injured reserve to make room for Bjugstad, who is expected to return after missing 15 games with an upper-body injury.