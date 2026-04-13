Hurricanes at Flyers projected lineups

HURRICANES (52-22-6) at FLYERS (41-27-12)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP
Hurricanes projected lineup
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jordan Martinook
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Bradly Nadeau
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Skyler Brind'Amour -- Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller -- Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin -- Sean Walker
Mike Reilly -- Charles Alexis Legault
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal, Andrei Svechnikov, Seth Jarvis, Jaccob Slavin, Shayne Gostisbehere
Injured: None
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett
Travis Konecny -- Christian Dvorak -- Porter Martone
Denver Barkey -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Luke Glendening -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Emil Andrae
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Garrett Wilson, Carl Grundstrom, Alex Bump, Noah Juulsen, David Jiricek
Injured: Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Nikita Grebenkin (upper body)
Status report
Chatfield is expected to play after missing two games because of a lower-body injury. ... Forwards Aho, Staal and Jarvis, and defensemen Slavin and Gostisbehere were on the ice after the morning skate and are unlikely to play. ... The Hurricanes assigned forward Josiah Slavin to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Sunday. ... Jiricek was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Sunday, but the defenseman was on the ice before and after the morning skate, a sign he’s unlikely to play.