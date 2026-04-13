Hurricanes at Flyers projected lineups

HURRICANES (52-22-6) at FLYERS (41-27-12)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP

Hurricanes projected lineup

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jordan Martinook

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Bradly Nadeau

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Skyler Brind'Amour -- Eric Robinson

K'Andre Miller -- Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin -- Sean Walker

Mike Reilly -- Charles Alexis Legault

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal, Andrei Svechnikov, Seth Jarvis, Jaccob Slavin, Shayne Gostisbehere

Injured: None

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Travis Konecny -- Christian Dvorak -- Porter Martone

Denver Barkey -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Luke Glendening -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Emil Andrae

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Garrett Wilson, Carl Grundstrom, Alex Bump, Noah Juulsen, David Jiricek

Injured: Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Nikita Grebenkin (upper body)

Status report

Chatfield is expected to play after missing two games because of a lower-body injury. ... Forwards Aho, Staal and Jarvis, and defensemen Slavin and Gostisbehere were on the ice after the morning skate and are unlikely to play. ... The Hurricanes assigned forward Josiah Slavin to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Sunday. ... Jiricek was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Sunday, but the defenseman was on the ice before and after the morning skate, a sign he’s unlikely to play.