Hurricanes at Senators projected lineups

HURRICANES (47-29-5) at SENATORS (44-30-7)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Taylor Hall
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Logan Stankoven
Mark Jankowski -- Jack Roslovic -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Bradley Nadeau, Scott Morrow, Riley Stillman, Domenick Fensore, Skyler Brind’Amour, William Carrier
Injured: None
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Nick Jensen
Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic, Matthew Highmore
Injured: Hayden Hodgson (lower body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. ... Andersen could start after Kochetkov made 18 saves Wednesday. … Tkachuk, a forward, will return after missing eight games with an upper-body injury.