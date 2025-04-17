Hurricanes at Senators projected lineups

HURRICANES (47-29-5) at SENATORS (44-30-7)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Taylor Hall

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Logan Stankoven

Mark Jankowski -- Jack Roslovic -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Bradley Nadeau, Scott Morrow, Riley Stillman, Domenick Fensore, Skyler Brind’Amour, William Carrier

Injured: None

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Nick Jensen

Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic, Matthew Highmore

Injured: Hayden Hodgson (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. ... Andersen could start after Kochetkov made 18 saves Wednesday. … Tkachuk, a forward, will return after missing eight games with an upper-body injury.