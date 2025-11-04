Hurricanes at Rangers projected lineups

HURRICANES (7-4-0) at RANGERS (6-5-2)
7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, MSG, SN1
Hurricanes projected lineup
Taylor Hall -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Mark Jankowski -- Bradly Nadeau
Alexander Nikishin -- Sean Walker
Jalen Chatfield -- Joel Nystrom
Mike Reilly -- Charles Alexis Legault
Pyotr Kochetkov
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Frederik Andersen, Domenick Fensore
Injured: K'Andre Miller (lower body), William Carrier (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Juha Jaaska (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- J.T. Miller
Will Cuylle -- Noah Laba -- Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary -- Juuso Parssinen -- Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Connor Mackey, Jaroslav Chmelar
Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (lower body)
Status report
Andersen, a goalie, did not make the trip with the Hurricanes; he's a healthy scratch. … K'Andre Miller, a defenseman who played the previous five seasons with the Rangers, will miss his sixth straight game. … Kochetkov was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Monday and will make his season debut after missing the first 11 games with a lower-body injury; Fensore, a defenseman, was also recalled from the AHL but will be a healthy scratch. … Vaakanainen, a defenseman, did not practice Monday and will not play; Mackey, a defenseman, was recalled from Hartford of the AHL but will be a healthy scratch.