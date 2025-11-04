Hurricanes at Rangers projected lineups

HURRICANES (7-4-0) at RANGERS (6-5-2)

7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, MSG, SN1

Hurricanes projected lineup

Taylor Hall -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Mark Jankowski -- Bradly Nadeau

Alexander Nikishin -- Sean Walker

Jalen Chatfield -- Joel Nystrom

Mike Reilly -- Charles Alexis Legault

Pyotr Kochetkov

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Frederik Andersen, Domenick Fensore

Injured: K'Andre Miller (lower body), William Carrier (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Juha Jaaska (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- J.T. Miller

Will Cuylle -- Noah Laba -- Alexis Lafreniere

Conor Sheary -- Juuso Parssinen -- Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Connor Mackey, Jaroslav Chmelar

Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (lower body)

Status report

Andersen, a goalie, did not make the trip with the Hurricanes; he's a healthy scratch. … K'Andre Miller, a defenseman who played the previous five seasons with the Rangers, will miss his sixth straight game. … Kochetkov was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Monday and will make his season debut after missing the first 11 games with a lower-body injury; Fensore, a defenseman, was also recalled from the AHL but will be a healthy scratch. … Vaakanainen, a defenseman, did not practice Monday and will not play; Mackey, a defenseman, was recalled from Hartford of the AHL but will be a healthy scratch.