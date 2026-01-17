Hurricanes at Devils projected lineups

HURRICANES (29-15-4) at DEVILS (24-21-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Eric Robinson -- -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Mike Reilly – Alexander Nikishin

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Shayne Gostisbehere, Joel Nystrom

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Noah Philp (concussion), William Carrier (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Evgenii Dadonov

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Simon Nemec, Juho Lammikko, Colton White

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate following a 9-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Friday. ... Nystrom, a defenseman, was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Gostisbehere, a defenseman, is questionable because of an illness. ... Palat did not participate in the morning skate and is questionable with an illness.