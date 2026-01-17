Hurricanes at Devils projected lineups

HURRICANES (29-15-4) at DEVILS (24-21-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Eric Robinson -- -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Mike Reilly – Alexander Nikishin
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Shayne Gostisbehere, Joel Nystrom
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Noah Philp (concussion), William Carrier (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Evgenii Dadonov
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Simon Nemec, Juho Lammikko, Colton White
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate following a 9-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Friday. ... Nystrom, a defenseman, was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Gostisbehere, a defenseman, is questionable because of an illness. ... Palat did not participate in the morning skate and is questionable with an illness.