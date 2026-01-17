Hurricanes at Devils projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

HURRICANES (29-15-4) at DEVILS (24-21-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Eric Robinson -- -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Mike Reilly – Alexander Nikishin

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Shayne Gostisbehere, Joel Nystrom

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Noah Philp (concussion), William Carrier (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Evgenii Dadonov

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Simon Nemec, Juho Lammikko, Colton White

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate following a 9-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Friday. ... Nystrom, a defenseman, was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Gostisbehere, a defenseman, is questionable because of an illness. ... Palat did not participate in the morning skate and is questionable with an illness.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Nylander out for Maple Leafs against Jets with lower-body injury

Ovechkin, Dubois meet up with Montreal Victoire ahead of PWHL Takeover Tour

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Sullivan 'all in' on leading Rangers through retool

NHL EDGE stats: Ruff emerges as Jack Adams contender for Sabres

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Sennecke has 2 points, Ducks rally past Kings in shootout

O'Reilly has hat trick, Predators hand Avalanche 1st regulation home loss

Blues recover in shootout, end Lightning's 11-game winning streak

Ehlers has hat trick, Hurricanes score 9 in win against Panthers

PWHL Takeover Tour in D.C. full-circle moment for Scamurra, dad

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs, Jets clash in battle of Olympic teammates

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Nugent-Hopkins ‘very proud’ to become 1st to play 1,000 games all with Oilers

Raymond, Red Wings stay hot with victory against Sharks

Weiss 2nd woman assistant coach after promotion by Avalanche AHL affiliate

NHL Status Report: Carlsson out 3-5 weeks for Ducks 