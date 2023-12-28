Aho has 4 points, Hurricanes defeat Predators

Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and an assist, and Gustav Nyquist scored for the Predators (19-16-0), who have lost three of their past four games. Juuse Saros allowed five goals on 19 shots and was replaced after the second period by Yaroslav Askarov, who made six saves.

“I think we were a little careless at times,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think it was an emotional game. I thought we were excited to play, maybe a little bit too rambunctious a few different times. When you’re not killing too many penalties tonight, it’s tough to take penalties. We took some offensive zone penalties that probably we wouldn’t like to take.”

Aho gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 9:50 of the first period when his wrist shot on the power play deflected in off Predators defenseman Luke Schenn. It was Aho’s 500th NHL point in his 552nd game.

“[The power play] is clicking,” Aho said. “Obviously, it kind of feeds the confidence and all of that stuff when you get a couple goals there. I think as of late we’ve been pretty solid in executing those plays and those passes. Whenever we have a chance, we’ve been able to bury it. That’s a big part of the game these days. Just try to build off this.”