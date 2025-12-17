Hurricanes at Predators projected lineups

HURRICANES (21-9-2) at PREDATORS (13-15-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin -- Jaccob Slavin
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Brandon Bussi
Injured: Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Steven Stamkos -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault
Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Tyson Jost
Roman Josi -- Nick Perbix
Brady Skjei -- Adam Wilsby
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body)
Status report
Kochetkov was the first goalie off the ice at the Hurricanes’ morning skate. … Smith and Barron each participated in the Predators’ optional morning skate.