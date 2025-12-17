Hurricanes at Predators projected lineups

HURRICANES (21-9-2) at PREDATORS (13-15-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin -- Jaccob Slavin

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Brandon Bussi

Injured: Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Steven Stamkos -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Tyson Jost

Roman Josi -- Nick Perbix

Brady Skjei -- Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body)

Status report

Kochetkov was the first goalie off the ice at the Hurricanes’ morning skate. … Smith and Barron each participated in the Predators’ optional morning skate.

