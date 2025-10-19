LOS ANGELES -- Seth Jarvis scored 1:45 into overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes recovered from blowing a three-goal lead for a 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.
Jarvis scores in OT, Hurricanes edge Kings to stay undefeated
Forward wins it at 1:45, Staal has two goals for Carolina; Los Angeles loses 4th in row
After Sebastian Aho's shot deflected off Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke in the slot, Jarvis collected the rebound and beat Anton Forsberg with a wrist shot from in tight. It was Jarvis’ eighth point (six goals, two assists) during a five-game point streak; he also scored the winning goal in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 11.
“He’s a special player, and special times, right? Time and time again, he seems to be coming through for us,” Carolina head coach Rod Brind’Amour said.
Jordan Staal had two goals, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored for the Hurricanes (5-0-0). Brandon Bussi made 25 saves. K'Andre Miller had two assists.
“I think we just play hockey the right way,” Bussi said. “We trust ourselves. We know whether we’re up, down, tied, that we can find a way to get it done. So it feels good early in a season to find ways to win games."
Trevor Moore, Andrei Kuzmenko and Kevin Fiala scored for the Kings (1-3-2), who have lost four straight (0-2-2). Forsberg had 36 saves.
“We did it again, so this is, whatever, the third overtime loss or shootout loss, so it’s tough,” Los Angeles forward Adrian Kempe said. “Obviously, the start wasn’t good enough, but we showed our game and battled back and showed how good we can be. But, yeah, it’s tough. If you win three of those OT games, then we’re standing here all happy and laughing about it.”
Staal scored twice in the opening 3:58 of the first period. His first came 12 seconds into the game when William Carrier got the puck below the goal line and came around to feed a wide-open Staal attacking the right post.
It was Staal’s 300th NHL goal.
Staal’s one-timer from the slot set up by Mike Reilly made it 2-0 at 3:58.
Brind'Amour credited Staal’s effectiveness on face-offs for helping spark the Hurricanes’ quick start. Staal was 20 of 22 (90.9%).
“That’s every shift that you’re out there, and then you’re starting with the puck,” Brind’Amour said. “You know, people wonder why that’s, is that important? Well, just watch the game, you can see. If you’re on the flip side, you’re just defending the whole time. So he was so impactful tonight. That line was great.”
Kotkaniemi got his first goal of the season after being a healthy scratch for the previous two games by going backhand on a breakaway at 3:43 of the second period to put Carolina up 3-0.
Moore cut the lead to 3-1 at 4:35 with a slap shot from the edge of the left face-off circle that fluttered through traffic.
Moore believed he scored a second goal at 5:25, but it was waived off for goaltender interference as Warren Foegele impaired Bussi at the top of the crease.
Kuzmenko got the Kings within 3-2 on the power play at 16:04, lifting in a pass from Quinton Byfield over Bussi's right pad at the net front.
Fiala tied it 3-3 on a wrist shot from the right circle off Kempe’s drop pass at 11:02 of the third period.
“That’s something I’ve been working on, everybody’s been working on, that we kind of want to pick guys and open up space for other people, so that’s something I tried to do,” Kempe said. “Kevin’s a great shooter, so, yeah, it was an important goal.”
Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere left the game after he sustained a lower-body injury in the first period. Carolina is already without defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who missed his third straight game because of a lower-body injury.
"He just said he tweaked something, and this is not good news, right, when we're already down ‘Slavo,’” Brind’Amour said.
NOTES: The Hurricanes recorded a season-opening winning streak of five or more games for the third time in franchise history (9-0-0 in 2021-22 and 5-0-0 in 2019-20). ... Jordan (301) and Eric Staal (455) are the fourth pair of brothers to each score at least 300 NHL goals, joining Maurice (544) and Henri Richard (358), Bobby (560) and Dennis Hull (303), and Brent (363) and Brian Sutter (303). … Aho has seven points (one goal, six assist) on a five-game point streak. ... Jarvis became the first player in NHL history with four winners through his team’s first five games in a season.