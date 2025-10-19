Jarvis scores in OT, Hurricanes edge Kings to stay undefeated

Kotkaniemi got his first goal of the season after being a healthy scratch for the previous two games by going backhand on a breakaway at 3:43 of the second period to put Carolina up 3-0.

Moore cut the lead to 3-1 at 4:35 with a slap shot from the edge of the left face-off circle that fluttered through traffic.

Moore believed he scored a second goal at 5:25, but it was waived off for goaltender interference as Warren Foegele impaired Bussi at the top of the crease.

Kuzmenko got the Kings within 3-2 on the power play at 16:04, lifting in a pass from Quinton Byfield over Bussi's right pad at the net front.

Fiala tied it 3-3 on a wrist shot from the right circle off Kempe’s drop pass at 11:02 of the third period.

“That’s something I’ve been working on, everybody’s been working on, that we kind of want to pick guys and open up space for other people, so that’s something I tried to do,” Kempe said. “Kevin’s a great shooter, so, yeah, it was an important goal.”

Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere left the game after he sustained a lower-body injury in the first period. Carolina is already without defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who missed his third straight game because of a lower-body injury.

"He just said he tweaked something, and this is not good news, right, when we're already down ‘Slavo,’” Brind’Amour said.

NOTES: The Hurricanes recorded a season-opening winning streak of five or more games for the third time in franchise history (9-0-0 in 2021-22 and 5-0-0 in 2019-20). ... Jordan (301) and Eric Staal (455) are the fourth pair of brothers to each score at least 300 NHL goals, joining Maurice (544) and Henri Richard (358), Bobby (560) and Dennis Hull (303), and Brent (363) and Brian Sutter (303). … Aho has seven points (one goal, six assist) on a five-game point streak. ... Jarvis became the first player in NHL history with four winners through his team’s first five games in a season.