Aho has goal, assist, Hurricanes top Kings in 9-round shootout

Kevin Fiala had three assists, and Pheonix Copley allowed five goals on 19 shots for Los Angeles, which has allowed 10 goals in regulation through two games.

“The brain cramps — I can’t use some words I’d like to use — the individual errors were very costly for the group, as a whole, and those have to get cleaned up,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said. “There are some guys that have to get sharp.”

Brent Burns opened the scoring 4:15 into the game on a wrist shot from the left circle.

Aho made it 2-0 at 6:41, beating Copley five-hole on a short-handed breakaway after Fiala turned the puck over in the neutral zone. It was Aho’s 17th career short-handed goal, setting a new Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers record; Eric Staal had 16.

“There’s a lot of room out there in those situations, and he’s always looking to go,” Brind’Amour said of Aho. “We give him the green light when he’s got an opportunity, and he’s been good on the kill, for sure.”

Jesperi Kotkaniemi put Carolina up 3-0 at 13:28 when his sharp-angle shot from the left circle went in off Copley’s left skate.

Drew Doughty cut the deficit to 3-1 at 18:27 on a slap shot from the left circle.

Brendan Lemieux took Tony DeAngelo’s stretch pass to score on a wrist shot from the left circle at 3:03 of the second for a 4-1 lead.

Kopitar attacked the crease and converted on Adrian Kempe’s pass through the slot to cut it to 4-2 at 5:20.