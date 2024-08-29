Fast not expected to play for Hurricanes this season

32-year-old forward underwent neck surgery in early August

Jesper Fast injury update

© Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jesper Fast is not expected to play for the Carolina Hurricanes this season after undergoing neck surgery on Aug. 6.

The 32-year-old forward had 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 73 games last season but did not play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after sustaining a neck injury in Carolina's regular-season finale against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 16.

Selected by the New York Rangers in the sixth round (No. 157) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Fast has 248 points (91 goals, 157 assists) in 703 regular-season games with the Rangers and Hurricanes, and 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 80 playoff games.

