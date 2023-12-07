Hyman gets hat trick, Oilers cruise past Hurricanes

McDavid has 3 assists for Edmonton, which has won 5 straight

Recap: Hurricanes at Oilers 12.6.23

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Zach Hyman scored a hat trick for the Edmonton Oilers, who extended their winning streak to five games with a 6-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

It was Hyman's second hat trick this season (Nov. 11) and third in the NHL.

Connor McDavid and Mattias Janmark each three assists, and Warren Foegele had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (10-12-1), who have outscored their opponents 26-8 during their winning streak. Stuart Skinner made 38 saves.

Jordan Staal scored for the Hurricanes (14-10-1), who have lost two straight. Pyotr Kochetkov allowed three goals on six shots before being replaced early in the first period by Antti Raanta, who made 25 saves.

Ryan McLeod scored 28 seconds into the game to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead. Foegele stole the puck from Jaccob Slavin behind the net and passed out front to McLeod, who scored five-hole from in front.

Mattias Ekholm scored 13 seconds later to make it 2-0, tapping in a cross-crease pass from McDavid at the left post.

Hyman extended the lead to 3-0 at 5:46 when he cut back on Brett Pesce along the goal line, drove toward the net and tucked a shot past Kochetkov's left pad while falling to the ice.

Hyman then made it 4-0 at 14:03 with a one-timer blocker from the left circle off a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Foegele pushed it to 5-0 at 2:49 of the second period, scoring under the right pad of Raanta on a breakaway after Janmark blocked a one-timer by Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Jordan Staal cut it to 5-1 at 7:05 of the third period, finishing a saucer pass from Slavin past the lunging stick of Skinner on a 3-on-1.

Hyman completed the hat trick at 9:35 to make it 6-1. McDavid stole the puck from Michael Bunting near the blue line and deked around Brent Burns in the slot before passing across to Hyman for the finish.

McDavid has 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) during a seven-game point streak.

