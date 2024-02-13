Hurricanes at Stars

HURRICANES (30-16-5) at STARS (32-14-6)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSW

Hurricanes projected lineup

Teuvo Teravainen -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Jesper Fast -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Dmitry Orlov

Jalen Chatfield -- Brett Pesce

Pyotr Kochetkov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Antti Raanta (lower body), Frederik Andersen (blood clot)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Sam Steel

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Ty Dellandrea

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Joel Hanley

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture)

Status report

Pesce participated in the Hurricanes morning skate Tuesday after missing a 1-0 overtime win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday with an illness. ... Kochetkov is expected to make his fourth straight start. ... The Stars held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Dadonov will be out indefinitely after being injured during a 3-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. ... Oettinger will start for the sixth time in seven games.