Hurricanes at Stars

HURRICANES (30-16-5) at STARS (32-14-6)
8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSW
Hurricanes projected lineup
Teuvo Teravainen -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Jesper Fast -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Dmitry Orlov
Jalen Chatfield -- Brett Pesce
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Antti Raanta (lower body), Frederik Andersen (blood clot)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Sam Steel
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Ty Dellandrea
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Joel Hanley
Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture)
Status report
Pesce participated in the Hurricanes morning skate Tuesday after missing a 1-0 overtime win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday with an illness. ... Kochetkov is expected to make his fourth straight start. ... The Stars held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Dadonov will be out indefinitely after being injured during a 3-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. ... Oettinger will start for the sixth time in seven games.