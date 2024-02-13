Hurricanes at Stars

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (30-16-5) at STARS (32-14-6)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSW

Hurricanes projected lineup

Teuvo Teravainen -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Jesper Fast -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Dmitry Orlov 

Jalen Chatfield -- Brett Pesce 

Pyotr Kochetkov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Antti Raanta (lower body), Frederik Andersen (blood clot)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Sam Steel

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Ty Dellandrea

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Joel Hanley

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture)

Status report

Pesce participated in the Hurricanes morning skate Tuesday after missing a 1-0 overtime win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday with an illness. ... Kochetkov is expected to make his fourth straight start. ... The Stars held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Dadonov will be out indefinitely after being injured during a 3-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. ... Oettinger will start for the sixth time in seven games.

Latest News

Rangers-Islanders rivalry has plenty of memories ahead of Stadium Series

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Malkin looking to play smarter, stay healthy for Penguins' playoff push

Power out week to week for Sabres with upper-body injury

Dadonov out indefinitely for Stars with lower-body fracture

NHL On Tap: Marchand set to play 1,000th NHL game with Bruins

Bedard could return next week for Blackhawks

NHL Buzz: Grubauer could start for Kraken for 1st time in 2 months

NHL STREET to showcase gameplay at Stadium Series

Drysdale settled in after trade, ‘work in progress’ for Flyers

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 13

Boldy's 3 points help Wild edge Golden Knights

Golden Knights celebrate Pietrangelo's 1,000th NHL game

Coaches have to keep teams focused, adjust on fly ahead of Trade Deadline

Lyon talks childhood, working way through minors in Q&A with NHL.com

Laughton, Flyers rally past Coyotes for 4th straight win

Jack Hughes has 2 points, Devils defeat Kraken

Shesterkin makes 30 saves, Rangers shut out Flames for 5th straight victory