Coach’s Challenge: CAR @ CHI – 17:54 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Chicago

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Carolina

Explanation: Video review supported the call on the ice that Carolina’s Seth Jarvis had tagged up with his skate contacting the blue line prior to Jake Guentzel touching the puck in the attacking zone before Sebastian Aho’s goal. The call was made in accordance with Rule 83.3 (i): “All players of the offending team clear the zone at the same instant (skate contact with the blue line) permitting the attacking players to re-enter the attacking zone.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge