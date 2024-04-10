Video Review: CAR @ BOS – 11:26 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: Puck over the goal line

Result: Goal Carolina

Explanation: The Situation Room informed the off-ice officials to sound the in-arena horn after it was confirmed that Andrei Svechnikov’s shot at 9:05 completely crossed the Boston goal line.

According to Rule 37.6, “Should the NHL Situation Room be able to determine that a goal has been scored through the use of video replay, and play on the ice has nonetheless continued, the NHL Situation Room shall instruct that the in-arena horn be sounded to stop play immediately, and the goal will be awarded. The game clock (and penalty clocks, if applicable) will then be re-set to the time of the goal.”

Therefore, the clock is reset to show 9:05 (10:55 elapsed time) and good goal Carolina.

Latest News

Ovechkin reaches 30 goals for NHL-record 18th season

Golden Knights ‘still grinding’ amid injuries as playoffs near

NHL Buzz: Lindholm could return for Canucks against Coyotes

Jack Hughes to have season-ending shoulder surgery for Devils

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Kings, Predators can clinch berth

Fleury gets last laugh in prank war with Duhaime

McDavid day to day for Oilers with lower-body injury, may miss game vs. Golden Knights

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Trophy Tracker: Kucherov of Lightning leads Art Ross race

NHL Buzz: Sergachev practices with Lightning in noncontact jersey

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 9

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 9

NHL Morning Skate for April 9

Hudson talks partnership with Predators to help battle cancer in Q&A with NHL.com

Canucks edge Golden Knights, pad lead in Pacific

Evaluation of nonplayoff teams critical in final week of season