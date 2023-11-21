Price discusses next chapter of life in Part 2 of sit-down with NHL.com

Carey Price, the winningest goalie in Montreal Canadiens history, has almost surely played his last NHL game in a 15-year career, a knee injury leaving him unable to continue beyond the close of the 2021-22 season. On Nov. 11 in Toronto, NHL.com spent six hours with Price for an exclusive two-part feature on his life in hockey and beyond the game. Part 1 appeared on Sunday.

TORONTO -- There was a far-away look in Carey Price’s eyes, standing in the warm glow of Bell Centre lights for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” then “O Canada.”

This wasn’t just Game 82 of the Montreal Canadiens’ 2021-22 season, the team soon to pack up after failing to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It was April 29, 2022, Price about to play his fifth and final game that season. And the goalie knew, as he prepared to face the playoff-bound Florida Panthers on Fan Appreciation Night, that he might never play again.

The Canadiens were wearing a “10” patch on their jerseys in memory of Guy Lafleur, the team icon who had died seven days earlier. That Montreal would score 10 goals that night in a 10-2 victory was almost surreal.

Price had battled all season long to return from the knee surgery he had undergone in New York the previous offseason. A simple tidying of frayed meniscus revealed something far more serious: the shock-absorbing cartilage in his knee was virtually gone, leaving the joint rubbing bone on bone.