Pacioretty cherishing opportunity in playoffs with Capitals after enduring seasons of injuries 

"There's a lot of pride that I've only missed the playoffs a few times and I like to consider those anomalies," Pacioretty said. "Obviously, this year has been different for me in a sense where I'm working back from rehab, trying to prove that I can still play in this league and then find some consistency, so it does mean a lot to me."

Playing against the Rangers brings Pacioretty back to his hockey roots. A native of New Canaan, Connecticut, he was 5 years old when the Rangers won the Stanley Cup in 1994, which sparked his interest in the sport.

"I don't think I would be playing hockey if the Rangers hadn't won the Cup in 1994," he said. "No one in my family played hockey and when I saw them win, I went down to the rink, went to the free skate and signed up for hockey."

Although it was reported Pacioretty turned down a chance to join the Rangers before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8, he said that, though he was presented with "different hypothetical situations" by the Capitals and his agent, he was never asked to waive the no-movement clause in his contract.

"At the end of the day, the team wanted me to stay, and I wanted to stay," he said. "I felt that we were playing good hockey. They felt that we had a chance to still get in. Despite everything that is being said out there and despite trading a couple guys away, we always believed in here that we would have a chance to make the playoffs."

A former captain with the Montreal Canadiens (2015-18), Pacioretty has become a valued veteran presence in the Capitals locker room and on his line with rookie center Hendrix Lapierre and Sonny Milano. Although it's a different kind of role for Pacioretty, who has 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 76 NHL playoff games, he's been effective on that line with his passing and using his size (6-foot-2, 217 pounds) and strength to win board battles on the cycle and create turnovers on the forecheck.

"'Patches' has been incredible," said Lapierre, a Gatineau, Quebec, native who grew up admiring Paccioretty when he played for the Canadiens. "Not only does he have a good shot, but he works really hard. He's in good areas, he's smart, finishes his checks, creates space."

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said, though he knows Pacioretty wishes he could produce more, he has provided stability for that line with Lapierre, who previously had no experience in the NHL playoffs, and Milano, who played only four postseason games before this series.

"I've talked to him a lot about it," Carbery said. "He's I wouldn't say frustrated. He just believes in himself and has done a lot in his career to prove that he can score at this level in these moments and hopefully does. I told him I think he's going to score a couple big goals in this series and, hopefully, that comes to fruition. But also, what I want him to know is the stability he's providing on that line … it's a very valuable spot.

"Even though the production isn't there from him personally right now, the job he's doing and has done over the last month has been very, very important to our team."

Pacioretty has accepted his role, but still believes he has some big goals left in him. Perhaps, they'll come in this series when the Capitals need them most.

"I hope so," he said. "I hope we can put it together right here at the right time."