Pacioretty cherishing opportunity in playoffs with Capitals after enduring seasons of injuries 

Forward overcame broken foot, tearing Achilles twice to emerge as veteran presence

pacioretty WSH playoff run GM3 FRIDAY

© John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

NEW YORK -- Max Pacioretty learned through three seasons of injuries to appreciate every opportunity.

So, the Washington Capitals forward is not taking for granted getting to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs again, in the Eastern Conference First Round against the New York Rangers.

"Definitely this is the hockey that's meaningful and this is the hockey you miss when you're sitting out injured for a couple years there," Pacioretty said earlier this week. "… The whole process is a lot of fun and I'm trying to take it all in and enjoy it, because it's been a while since I've been able to do this."

Pacioretty and Washington have work to do trailing New York 2-0 in the best-of-7 series heading home for Game 3 at Capital One Arena on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT, MSG, SN360, TVAS), but the 35-year-old has plenty of experience with being resilient during his 16 NHL seasons, particularly the past three.

He was limited to 39 games with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2021-22 by a variety of injuries, including a broken foot and one to his wrist that required surgery, a disappointing season when Vegas failed to qualify for the playoffs. He was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on July 13, 2022, and tore his right Achilles tendon during training, requiring surgery Aug. 10. He was only five games into his return when he tore his Achilles again in a game against the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 19, 2023. He had another surgery, leaving him as a spectator during the playoffs last season when Carolina reached the Eastern Conference Final.

Determined to prove he had something left, Pacioretty signed a one-year contract with Washington as an unrestricted free agent July 1 and worked relentlessly through his rehab before making his season debut against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 3. A six-time 30-goal scorer, Pacioretty has struggled to put the puck in the net since returning, scoring only four goals in 47 regular-season games, but found a way to contribute to the Capitals' push to qualify for the playoffs with 19 assists. He picked up his first playoff point for Washington with the secondary assist on Dylan Strome's power-play goal in a 4-3 loss in Game 2 on Tuesday.

WSH@NYR R1, Gm2: Strome chips in a pass for a PPG to tie it up

"There's a lot of pride that I've only missed the playoffs a few times and I like to consider those anomalies," Pacioretty said. "Obviously, this year has been different for me in a sense where I'm working back from rehab, trying to prove that I can still play in this league and then find some consistency, so it does mean a lot to me."

Playing against the Rangers brings Pacioretty back to his hockey roots. A native of New Canaan, Connecticut, he was 5 years old when the Rangers won the Stanley Cup in 1994, which sparked his interest in the sport.

"I don't think I would be playing hockey if the Rangers hadn't won the Cup in 1994," he said. "No one in my family played hockey and when I saw them win, I went down to the rink, went to the free skate and signed up for hockey."

Although it was reported Pacioretty turned down a chance to join the Rangers before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8, he said that, though he was presented with "different hypothetical situations" by the Capitals and his agent, he was never asked to waive the no-movement clause in his contract.

"At the end of the day, the team wanted me to stay, and I wanted to stay," he said. "I felt that we were playing good hockey. They felt that we had a chance to still get in. Despite everything that is being said out there and despite trading a couple guys away, we always believed in here that we would have a chance to make the playoffs."

A former captain with the Montreal Canadiens (2015-18), Pacioretty has become a valued veteran presence in the Capitals locker room and on his line with rookie center Hendrix Lapierre and Sonny Milano. Although it's a different kind of role for Pacioretty, who has 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 76 NHL playoff games, he's been effective on that line with his passing and using his size (6-foot-2, 217 pounds) and strength to win board battles on the cycle and create turnovers on the forecheck.

"'Patches' has been incredible," said Lapierre, a Gatineau, Quebec, native who grew up admiring Paccioretty when he played for the Canadiens. "Not only does he have a good shot, but he works really hard. He's in good areas, he's smart, finishes his checks, creates space."

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said, though he knows Pacioretty wishes he could produce more, he has provided stability for that line with Lapierre, who previously had no experience in the NHL playoffs, and Milano, who played only four postseason games before this series.

"I've talked to him a lot about it," Carbery said. "He's I wouldn't say frustrated. He just believes in himself and has done a lot in his career to prove that he can score at this level in these moments and hopefully does. I told him I think he's going to score a couple big goals in this series and, hopefully, that comes to fruition. But also, what I want him to know is the stability he's providing on that line … it's a very valuable spot.

"Even though the production isn't there from him personally right now, the job he's doing and has done over the last month has been very, very important to our team."

Pacioretty has accepted his role, but still believes he has some big goals left in him. Perhaps, they'll come in this series when the Capitals need them most.

"I hope so," he said. "I hope we can put it together right here at the right time."

Latest News

Voracek retires from NHL after 15 seasons with Flyers, Blue Jackets

Nylander out again for Maple Leafs in Game 3 with undisclosed injury

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Pesce likely out rest of 1st round for Hurricanes

Jets 'not satisfied' heading into Game 3 against Avalanche

Bobrovsky save 'fantastic' for growing game in Florida

Pang says Canucks in trouble, Hellebuyck under pressure on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Avalanche 'know where we stand' entering Game 3 against Jets

Shaver dies at 96, was radio voice for Minnesota North Stars

3 Keys: Kings at Oilers, Game 2 of Western 1st Round

Quinn fired as Sharks coach, no replacement named

Ducks likely to name captain prior to next season

Islanders staying mentally strong, 'heads are clear' ahead of Game 3 against Hurricanes

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

3 Keys: Bruins at Maple Leafs, Game 3 of Eastern 1st Round

3 Keys: Golden Knights at Stars, Game 2 of Western 1st Round

Reinhart continuing to elevate Panthers in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Trocheck thriving in all facets for Rangers, off to fast start in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Sorokin to start for Islanders against Hurricanes in Game 3