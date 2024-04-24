Pacioretty cherishing opportunity in playoffs with Capitals after enduring seasons of injuries 

NEW YORK -- Max Pacioretty learned through three seasons of injuries to appreciate every opportunity.
So, the Washington Capitals forward is not taking for granted getting to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs again, in the Eastern Conference First Round against the New York Rangers.
"Definitely this is the hockey that's meaningful and this is the hockey you miss when you're sitting out injured for a couple years there," Pacioretty said earlier this week. "… The whole process is a lot of fun and I'm trying to take it all in and enjoy it, because it's been a while since I've been able to do this."
Pacioretty and Washington have work to do trailing New York 2-0 in the best-of-7 series heading home for Game 3 at Capital One Arena on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT, MSG, SN360, TVAS), but the 35-year-old has plenty of experience with being resilient during his 16 NHL seasons, particularly the past three.
He was limited to 39 games with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2021-22 by a variety of injuries, including a broken foot and one to his wrist that required surgery, a disappointing season when Vegas failed to qualify for the playoffs. He was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on July 13, 2022, and tore his right Achilles tendon during training, requiring surgery Aug. 10. He was only five games into his return when he tore his Achilles again in a game against the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 19, 2023. He had another surgery, leaving him as a spectator during the playoffs last season when Carolina reached the Eastern Conference Final.
Determined to prove he had something left, Pacioretty signed a one-year contract with Washington as an unrestricted free agent July 1 and worked relentlessly through his rehab before making his season debut against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 3. A six-time 30-goal scorer, Pacioretty has struggled to put the puck in the net since returning, scoring only four goals in 47 regular-season games, but found a way to contribute to the Capitals' push to qualify for the playoffs with 19 assists. He picked up his first playoff point for Washington with the secondary assist on Dylan Strome's power-play goal in a 4-3 loss in Game 2 on Tuesday.