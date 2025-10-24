Flames at Jets projected lineups

FLAMES (1-6-1) at JETS (5-2-0)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SNF
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund --Matt Coronato
Samuel Honzek -- Morgan Frost -- Connor Zary
Ryan Lomberg -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean -- MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Justin Kirkland, Dryden Hunt
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist
Alex Iafallo -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Brad Lambert
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford
Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Kadri took part in the Flames' skate after not practicing Thursday due to maintenance. … Sharangovich enters the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games; Kirkland, a center, comes out. … Hunt, a forward, was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Comrie will make his second start of the season after Hellebuyck allowed one goal and made 25 saves in a 3-0 loss (two empty-net goals) to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.