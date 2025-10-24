Flames at Jets projected lineups

FLAMES (1-6-1) at JETS (5-2-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SNF

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund --Matt Coronato

Samuel Honzek -- Morgan Frost -- Connor Zary

Ryan Lomberg -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Justin Kirkland, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist

Alex Iafallo -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Brad Lambert

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Kadri took part in the Flames' skate after not practicing Thursday due to maintenance. … Sharangovich enters the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games; Kirkland, a center, comes out. … Hunt, a forward, was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Comrie will make his second start of the season after Hellebuyck allowed one goal and made 25 saves in a 3-0 loss (two empty-net goals) to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.