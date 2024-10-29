Golden Knights shut out Flames, extend winning streak to 4

The shutout was Hill's first of the season and eighth in the NHL.

“It was our best (defensive) performance,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Adin was there when we needed him. He looked good. Even if we were a little looser, it looked like he was on tonight. It’s good for his confidence. Not only a shutout, but a good solid game. Good on the guys. We looked sharp.”

Nicolas Roy had a goal and two assists, Alex Pietrangelo scored his first of the season, and Cole Schwindt had two assists for the Golden Knights (7-2-1), who have won four straight overall and extended their season-opening home winning streak to seven games.

“We felt pretty good and confident,” Roy said. “We played a lot of time in the offensive zone and we got rewarded in the third period."

Dan Vladar made 33 saves for the Flames (5-3-1), who have lost three in a row.

“We started the second poorly, and it carried on from there,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “It just carried on from there. We defended way too much in the second period. You lose all rhythm to the game from that point on.”