Canucks score 4 in 3rd, defeat Flames in Foote’s coaching debut

Morgan Frost scored, and Dustin Wolf made 21 saves starting back-to-back games for the first time with the Flames (1-1-0), who were coming off a 4-3 comeback shootout win in their season opener at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

“It's tough to look at the score at the end of the game because I thought we battled really hard,” Frost said. “Home opener, we played last night, you get in late, and I thought we did a good job the first two periods, to be honest, kind of not letting them just control the game. And obviously it kind of ends like that, so it's a bad feeling right now after the game but if you can take any positives, I thought we skated well for being on a back-to-back like that and I think it deserved to be a closer game. We just couldn't bear down on our chances.”

Kiefer Sherwood put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 14:53 of the first period with a wrist shot low past Wolf’s blocker from just inside the top of the right face-off circle. Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar missed the net on a good chance at the other end to create a rush chance going the other way.

Demko, who missed the first two months of last season recovering from a knee injury and only played 23 games, kept it 1-0 by stopping Blake Coleman on a short-handed breakaway 52 seconds into the second period and Yegor Sharangovich on a power-play rebound with 29 seconds left in the period.

“For two periods, we really liked how we were going,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “We needed one to find a way to go in and tonight it just wasn't there.”

That bounce Huska was looking for went the other way early in the third.

Chytil made it 2-0 at 2:54 of the third period, shortly after the Canucks killed his tripping penalty without surrendering a shot to the Flames power play. Chytil came out of the box and skated across the high slot before taking a shot that deflected off the helmet of Calgary defenseman Kevin Bahl atop the crease.

Bahl dropped to the ice and took Wolf with him, leaving an open net for Chytil after the puck bounced right back to him.

“It was an unfortunate play on their second goal,” Huska said. “That was a tough one for us to give up. … The next goal we gave up, we missed a grade-A chance in front of the net, we missed the net, and they ended up coming back with that breakaway, and that was pretty much it … the game got away from us after that.”