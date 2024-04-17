Canucks clinch 1st in Pacific Division with win against Flames

VANCOUVER -- Thatcher Demko made 39 saves in his first game back from a knee injury and the Vancouver Canucks clinched the Pacific Division with a 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.
Tyler Myers had a goal and an assist and J.T. Miller scored late to extend his streak to 11 games for the Canucks (50-22-9), who have points in four straight games (3-0-1) to secure their first division title since 2013.
Brayden Pachal scored and Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for Calgary (37-39-5), which had won three of its previous four games.
Myers put the Canucks ahead 1-0 with a short-handed goal 12 minutes into the first period on a wrist shot under the blocker of Markstrom from the right hash mark after Teddy Blueger’s cross-ice pass sent him on a partial breakaway.
Nils Hoglander made it 2-0 at 13:28 by finishing off a pretty passing play off the rush that started with Ilya Mikheyev pulling up inside the zone for a cross-ice pass to Elias Pettersson at the left hash mark to create a 2-on-1 down low. Pettersson passed across the crease to Hoglander to tap in his 24th goal of the season.
Dakota Joshua made it 3-0 at 1:58 of the second period, keeping on a 2-on-1 and snapping a far-side shot over Markstrom’s blocker from inside the right dot.
Demko, who missed 14 games after getting injured in a March 9 game against the Winnipeg Jets, made his best saves pushing left to right to get a pad on a backdoor one-timer by Martin Posposil 3:40 into the second period, and came off his left post again to rob Nazem Kadri atop the crease on a power play with 2:45 left in the second.
Pachal ended Demko's shutout bid at 10:56 of the third period with a glove-side wrist shot through traffic from the top of the left circle.
Miller scored his 37th goal of the season at 15:02 after a turnover put him in alone, shooting high blocker from inside the top of the left circle to make it 4-1 and give him 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) during his point streak.