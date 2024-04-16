Trophy Tracker: Quinn Hughes top choice for Norris as best defenseman

To mark the final week of the 2023-24 regular season, NHL.com is running its fourth installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the top defenseman in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Quinn Hughes put in the work during the offseason and the results have shown.

The Vancouver Canucks defenseman leads the position with 91 points (17 goals, 74 assists) in 80 games and is plus-39. His previous NHL career highs were 76 points, eight goals and plus-15.

"Yeah. I kind of put a lot into this year," Hughes said. "My nutrition and sleep and other things that I've done that I'll go more in depth [on] later in the year after it's over, but I wouldn't say expect anything, just feel good right now and just going to keep going."

For those reasons and more, Hughes was selected by a panel of 15 NHL.com writers as the favorite to win the Norris Trophy. He received 69 points, including 14 first-place votes. Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche was second with 56 points, and Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators was third with 45 points and the other first-place vote.

"I think that thing when I know I'm doing really well is I always get two or three really good scoring chances a game," Hughes said. "I might not get on the board every game but I'm going to have one look where I go home, or two looks when I go home, and I'm like, '[Darn], I could have [scored], what should I have done there?' I don't know when that's going to come in the game, but I'm going to have a couple of looks."

Hughes is a big reason the Canucks are one of the top teams in the NHL with 107 points and 49 wins after finishing 2022-23 with 38 wins and 83 points and missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third straight season.

"I'm obviously biased, but he's had a [heck] of a year and we're in the position we are because of him, so that's usually what they vote for, guys that impacted a team," Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. "I don't how many points we are, 20 or 30 points more than last year, he's a big reason why."