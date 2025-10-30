Flames at Senators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLAMES (2-8-1) at SENATORS (5-5-1)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Morgan Frost

Connor Zary -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Joel Farabee

Samuel Honzek -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Matt Coronato

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Zayne Parekh

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Senators projected lineup

Nick Cousins -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Dylan Cozens -- David Perron

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Leevi Merilainen

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Status report

The Flames held an optional morning skate. ... Cooley will start, but there will be “some” changes to the Calgary lineup, coach Ryan Huska said. … Spence, who was a healthy scratch for five consecutive games, will come in for Matinpalo, a defenseman. … Merilainen will start. ... MacDermid will come in for Lycksell, a forward, who will be a healthy scratch.

