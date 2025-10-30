Flames at Senators projected lineups

FLAMES (2-8-1) at SENATORS (5-5-1)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Morgan Frost
Connor Zary -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Joel Farabee
Samuel Honzek -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Matt Coronato
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Adam Klapka, Zayne Parekh
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Senators projected lineup
Nick Cousins -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Dylan Cozens -- David Perron
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Leevi Merilainen
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)
Status report
The Flames held an optional morning skate. ... Cooley will start, but there will be “some” changes to the Calgary lineup, coach Ryan Huska said. … Spence, who was a healthy scratch for five consecutive games, will come in for Matinpalo, a defenseman. … Merilainen will start. ... MacDermid will come in for Lycksell, a forward, who will be a healthy scratch.