Flames at Senators

FLAMES (4-7-2) at SENATORS (5-7-0)
7 p.m. ET; SN1
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Andrew Mangiapane
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Yegor Sharangovich
Martin Pospisil -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer -- Dillon Dube -- Adam Ruzicka
Mackenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov -- Nick DeSimone
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Oliver Kylington (personal), Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder), Jacob Markstrom (undisclosed)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Dominik Kubalik -- Roby Jarventie -- Drake Batherson
Matthew Highmore -- Rourke Chartier -- Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Zack MacEwen, Tyler Kleven
Injured: Thomas Chabot (broken hand), Ridly Greig (lower body), Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain)
Status report
Wolf will start and make his season debut. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate including three players and Markstrom, a goalie who is day to day. ... Brannstrom will return after missing five games because of a concussion. ... Tarasenko will replace Batherson on the first line. ... Korpisalo was in the starter's crease during the Senators' morning skate Saturday.