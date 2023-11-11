Latest News

Flames at Senators

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
FLAMES (4-7-2) at SENATORS (5-7-0)

7 p.m. ET; SN1

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Andrew Mangiapane

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Yegor Sharangovich

Martin Pospisil -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Dillon Dube -- Adam Ruzicka

Mackenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov -- Nick DeSimone

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Oliver Kylington (personal), Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder), Jacob Markstrom (undisclosed)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik -- Roby Jarventie -- Drake Batherson

Matthew Highmore -- Rourke Chartier -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Zack MacEwen, Tyler Kleven

Injured: Thomas Chabot (broken hand), Ridly Greig (lower body), Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain)

Status report

Wolf will start and make his season debut. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate including three players and Markstrom, a goalie who is day to day. ... Brannstrom will return after missing five games because of a concussion. ... Tarasenko will replace Batherson on the first line. ... Korpisalo was in the starter's crease during the Senators' morning skate Saturday.