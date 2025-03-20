Flames at Devils projected lineups

FLAMES (31-25-11) at DEVILS (37-26-6)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, SN1
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Connor Zary
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Daniil Miromanov, Dryden Hunt
Injured: Mikael Backlund (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Tomas Tatar
Erik Haula -- Cody Glass -- Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Justin Dowling, Kurtis MacDermid, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body)
Status report
The Flames will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 win at the New York Rangers on Tuesday. ... Palat, Tatar and Lazar each will be a game-time decision with "bumps and bruises," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said.