Flames at Devils projected lineups

FLAMES (31-25-11) at DEVILS (37-26-6)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, SN1

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Connor Zary

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Daniil Miromanov, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Mikael Backlund (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Tomas Tatar

Erik Haula -- Cody Glass -- Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Justin Dowling, Kurtis MacDermid, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body)

Status report

The Flames will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 win at the New York Rangers on Tuesday. ... Palat, Tatar and Lazar each will be a game-time decision with "bumps and bruises," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said.