Predators defeat Flames for 3rd straight victory

Colton Sissons, Ryan O'Reilly, Alexandre Carrier and Juuso Parssinen scored for the Predators (8-10-0), who have won three in a row.

“A lot of shots, and that’s a byproduct of us playing well defensively,” McDonagh said. “Tracking back and creating some turnovers, [we] created some odd-man rushes there. We talked about being a unit of five connected, and we were pretty good with the puck execution-wise tonight. It paid off.”

McDonagh returned after missing seven games because of a lower body injury. He was plus-2 and blocked three shots in 21:23 of ice time.

“He did so much for us,” O’Reilly said of McDonagh. “He was unbelievable tonight defensively. Offensively, he made some great plays too. He does so many things well, and I think he was great back there. It’s tough to jump in after being out that long. For him to come in and make an impact like that, he was a big part of the win tonight.”