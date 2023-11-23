Predators defeat Flames for 3rd straight victory

Latest News

San Jose Sharks Seattle Kraken game recap November 22

Bjorkstrand has 4 points, Kraken score 7 in win against Sharks
Vancouver Canucks Colorado Avalanche game recap November 22

Makar extends point streak to 8, Avalanche pull away to defeat Canucks
Montreal Canadiens Anaheim Ducks game recap November 22

Newhook scores twice, Canadiens defeat Ducks to end 4-game losing streak
Vegas Golden Knights Dallas Stars game recap November 22

Eichel scores in OT, Golden Knights defeat Stars 
St. Louis Blues Arizona Coyotes game recap November 22

Blues score twice short-handed in 2nd, rally to defeat Coyotes
Super 16 NHL power rankings November 23

Super 16: Bruins remain No. 1; Lightning, Flyers enter power rankings
Nashville Predators honor former GM David Poile

Predators honor former GM Poile with special pregame ceremony
NHL.com writers give thanks to hockey world on Thanksgiving 

NHL.com writers give thanks to hockey world on holiday 
Evgeni Malkin tough to contain during hot start

Malkin ‘tough to contain’ during hot start with Penguins
AHL notebook: 5 rookie goalies to watch

AHL notebook: 5 rookie goalies to watch
Winnipeg Jets Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 22

Lowry, Jets defeat Lightning in OT for 4th win in row
Edmonton Oilers Carolina Hurricanes game recap November 22

Hurricanes score 4 in 1st, hold off Oilers
Philadelphia Flyers New York Islanders game recap November 22

Islanders end Flyers' winning streak at 5
Buffalo Sabres Washington Capitals game recap November 22

Strome scores with 8 seconds left in OT to lift Capitals past Sabres
New York Rangers Pittsburgh Penguins game recap November 22

Quick makes 32 saves, Rangers blank Penguins
New Jersey Devils Detroit Red Wings game recap November 22

Lyon makes 16 saves, Red Wings shut out slumping Devils
Chicago Blackhawks Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 22

Blue Jackets cruise past Blackhawks, end 9-game slide
Boston Bruins Florida Panthers game recap November 22

Ullmark makes 27 saves, Bruins defeat Panthers

Predators defeat Flames for 3rd straight victory

Saros makes 24 saves, McDonagh has 2 assists; Markstrom stops 41 for Calgary

Recap: Flames at Predators 11.22.23

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Juuse Saros made 24 saves, and Ryan McDonagh had two assists in his return from injury in the Nashville Predators’ 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday.

Colton Sissons, Ryan O'Reilly, Alexandre Carrier and Juuso Parssinen scored for the Predators (8-10-0), who have won three in a row.

“A lot of shots, and that’s a byproduct of us playing well defensively,” McDonagh said. “Tracking back and creating some turnovers, [we] created some odd-man rushes there. We talked about being a unit of five connected, and we were pretty good with the puck execution-wise tonight. It paid off.”

McDonagh returned after missing seven games because of a lower body injury. He was plus-2 and blocked three shots in 21:23 of ice time.

“He did so much for us,” O’Reilly said of McDonagh. “He was unbelievable tonight defensively. Offensively, he made some great plays too. He does so many things well, and I think he was great back there. It’s tough to jump in after being out that long. For him to come in and make an impact like that, he was a big part of the win tonight.”

CGY@NSH: O'Reilly puts home loose puck in 1st

Jacob Markstrom made 41 saves, and Noah Hanifin and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames (7-9-3), who had a four-game point streak end (3-0-1).

“I thought we were slow and sloppy,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “That’s the best way I can probably put it for the entire night.”

Sissons scored short-handed to give Nashville a 1-0 lead at 2:33 of the first period, one-timing a drop pass from Roman Josi.

Hanifin tied it 1-1 at 4:46 after a cross-ice pass from Andrew Mangiapane, scoring from the left face-off circle.

O’Reilly gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 11:23 on a rebound of a shot from McDonagh that bounced off the end boards.

Carrier made it 3-1 at 11:56 of the third period on a wrist shot from the right circle. Filip Forsberg drove behind the goal, flipped the puck over the net and Carrier scored after a failed clearing attempt.

“I think we were relentless,” Carrier said. “We had more confidence with the puck as well, making some plays and taking care of the puck. I think we had a few turnovers in the first, [but] we got going after that. I think we looked good with the puck, and hopefully we can build on that.”

CGY@NSH: Parssinen adds to lead with PPG

Parssinen gave Nashville a 4-1 lead at 17:22 on a redirection from in front on the power play on a pass from Philip Tomasino.

Sharangovich scored on a short-handed breakaway with 45 seconds left for the 4-2 final.

The Predators outshot the Flames 29-13 over the final two periods.

“I really liked our second period,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought we looked like the team that I’m aspiring for us to be where we track back hard and we counter and play in their zone. To me, [the second] was our best period.”

Calgary visits the Dallas Stars on Friday and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

“I don’t think we had a great start, and then it kind of carried over into the second,” Hanifin said. “I think on both sides of the puck we were a little sloppy and disconnected tonight, which is something we’ve been pretty good at as of late.

“I think this is a game that you’ve got to learn from a little bit, take tomorrow and then get ready for two big games coming up.”

NOTES: Josi had one assist and seven shots on goal in 25:34. He was plus-2. … Predators forward Cody Glass did not play and is week to week because of an upper body injury. … Flames forward Connor Zary did not play because of an undisclosed injury. Forward Adam Ruzicka replaced Zary and had one shot on goal in 6:34. … Calgary forward Jonathan Huberdeau had a three-game point streak end (five points; two goals, three assists). … Flames center Elias Lindholm won 17 of 26 face-offs (65.4 percent).

Related Content

Nashville Predators honor former GM David Poile

Predators honor former GM Poile with special pregame ceremony