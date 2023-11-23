NASHVILLE -- Juuse Saros made 24 saves, and Ryan McDonagh had two assists in his return from injury in the Nashville Predators’ 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday.
Predators defeat Flames for 3rd straight victory
Saros makes 24 saves, McDonagh has 2 assists; Markstrom stops 41 for Calgary
Colton Sissons, Ryan O'Reilly, Alexandre Carrier and Juuso Parssinen scored for the Predators (8-10-0), who have won three in a row.
“A lot of shots, and that’s a byproduct of us playing well defensively,” McDonagh said. “Tracking back and creating some turnovers, [we] created some odd-man rushes there. We talked about being a unit of five connected, and we were pretty good with the puck execution-wise tonight. It paid off.”
McDonagh returned after missing seven games because of a lower body injury. He was plus-2 and blocked three shots in 21:23 of ice time.
“He did so much for us,” O’Reilly said of McDonagh. “He was unbelievable tonight defensively. Offensively, he made some great plays too. He does so many things well, and I think he was great back there. It’s tough to jump in after being out that long. For him to come in and make an impact like that, he was a big part of the win tonight.”
Jacob Markstrom made 41 saves, and Noah Hanifin and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames (7-9-3), who had a four-game point streak end (3-0-1).
“I thought we were slow and sloppy,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “That’s the best way I can probably put it for the entire night.”
Sissons scored short-handed to give Nashville a 1-0 lead at 2:33 of the first period, one-timing a drop pass from Roman Josi.
Hanifin tied it 1-1 at 4:46 after a cross-ice pass from Andrew Mangiapane, scoring from the left face-off circle.
O’Reilly gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 11:23 on a rebound of a shot from McDonagh that bounced off the end boards.
Carrier made it 3-1 at 11:56 of the third period on a wrist shot from the right circle. Filip Forsberg drove behind the goal, flipped the puck over the net and Carrier scored after a failed clearing attempt.
“I think we were relentless,” Carrier said. “We had more confidence with the puck as well, making some plays and taking care of the puck. I think we had a few turnovers in the first, [but] we got going after that. I think we looked good with the puck, and hopefully we can build on that.”
Parssinen gave Nashville a 4-1 lead at 17:22 on a redirection from in front on the power play on a pass from Philip Tomasino.
Sharangovich scored on a short-handed breakaway with 45 seconds left for the 4-2 final.
The Predators outshot the Flames 29-13 over the final two periods.
“I really liked our second period,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought we looked like the team that I’m aspiring for us to be where we track back hard and we counter and play in their zone. To me, [the second] was our best period.”
Calgary visits the Dallas Stars on Friday and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.
“I don’t think we had a great start, and then it kind of carried over into the second,” Hanifin said. “I think on both sides of the puck we were a little sloppy and disconnected tonight, which is something we’ve been pretty good at as of late.
“I think this is a game that you’ve got to learn from a little bit, take tomorrow and then get ready for two big games coming up.”
NOTES: Josi had one assist and seven shots on goal in 25:34. He was plus-2. … Predators forward Cody Glass did not play and is week to week because of an upper body injury. … Flames forward Connor Zary did not play because of an undisclosed injury. Forward Adam Ruzicka replaced Zary and had one shot on goal in 6:34. … Calgary forward Jonathan Huberdeau had a three-game point streak end (five points; two goals, three assists). … Flames center Elias Lindholm won 17 of 26 face-offs (65.4 percent).